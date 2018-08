Sometime between Monday August 20, and Tuesday, August 21, 2018, a 2007 Harley Davidson Sportster 883 motorcycle with a trike conversion kit was stolen from Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.

The motorcycle/trike is described as Light Pink and white in color with saddle bags.

If you have information about the theft of this motorcycle please leave a comment below or contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy First Class Roszell at 301-475-4300 Ext *8108.