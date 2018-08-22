John Donald Bernd II, 60, of Compton, MD passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

He was born on August 8, 1958 in Washington, D.C. to Loretta I. Veitch Bernd of Leonardtown, MD and the late John Donald Bernd.

John is a graduate of Randolph Macon Academy. He spent his career working as a Drywall Installer. He was very handy and could fix many things. He enjoyed spending time on the water, especially fishing. He was a fitness buff and went to the gym often. His hobbies included cheering on the Washington Redskins and the Nationals, and watching western movies. His family was his greatest love, especially spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, John is also survived by his son, Matthew Fletcher Bernd (Emilee) of Leonardtown, MD; his sisters, Rena S. Bernd of Leonardtown, MD and Donna J. Bernd of Arlington, VA; his grandchildren: Ella, Mellee and M. Fletcher Bernd, Jr.; and extended family and friends. In addition to his father he is also preceded in death by his son, John William “Johnnie” Bernd. All services are private.

