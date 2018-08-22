William Stanley Fraser, 70, of Hughesville, MD passed away at his residence on August 17, 2018. William was born on July 13, 1948 to the late Stanley Fletcher Fraser and Adelaide Humphrey Fraser in Washington, DC.

William was an Army Veteran. He worked for Mid Atlantic Printing as a Press Operator, and later was a school bus driver for Keller Bus until he retired in 2014. William enjoyed reading books and watching deer from his deck. He loved his DC sports teams, the Redskins, the Capitals and the Nationals.

In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Ann Fraser.

William is survived by his son, Robert Duane Kreider (Erin Parker); sisters, Susan Bixby of Odenton, MD, and Mary Wright of Fenwick, DE; and his granddaughter, Alexis.

Family will receive friends for William’s Life Celebration Visitation on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, and MD 20622. Funeral Service will be on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4535 Piney Church Road, Waldorf, MD 20602. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Bryantown Church Cemetery, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.