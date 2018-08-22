Roger Lee Benfield, Sr., 70, of Hughesville, MD passed away at his residence on Friday, August 17, 2018.

Roger was born on August 16, 1948 to the late Earnest Doyle Benfield and Ruby Lee Lackey Benfield, in Lenoir, NC.

Roger was a self-employed electronics engineer in the vending and entertainment industry. He was a member of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge. He enjoyed music, electronics, playing guitar, watching western movies and the news, tractors, horses and other animals, church, holiday dinners at home, and his grandkids.

In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his sisters, Peggy Morgan and Betty Hudson.

Roger is survived by his wife, Elsie Elizabeth (Cooksey) Benfield of Hughesville, MD; sons, Roger Benfield, Jr. (Frances) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Christopher Benfield (Angie) of Hughesville, MD; daughter, Rebecca Edwards (Stan) of Waldorf, MD; brothers, Randy Benfield (Jackie) of Mechanicsville, MD, Doug Benfield (Sue) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Clay Benfield (Charlotte) of King George, VA; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for Roger’s Life Celebration Visitation on Thursday, August 23rd from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, with prayers at 7 pm, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 24th at 10 am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peters Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

