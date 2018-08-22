Nancy Lee, 67

Nancy Lee, age 67 of Waldorf, Maryland, died August 15, 2018 at Sagepoint Senior Living in La Plata, Maryland.

Nancy was a Budget Analyst with the Department of Defense. She enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, crafts, baking who was known as a great cook. She especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren.

She was the daughter of Edward Lee and Shee Ng Lee. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Ronald Wayne Tranmer.

She is survived by her son, Robert Edward Tranmer (Jennifer); her daughter, Jasmin Lee Horne (Gerald); her brothers, Frank Lee (Evelyn) and Dan Lee (Sylvia); her sisters, Betty Gong (Thomas) and Linda Connelly (Jim); and her grandchildren, Jade, Tyler, Kaylee, Joseph, and Lillian.

Friends received on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM and where Funeral Service will be at 12PM on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at 1PM at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.

Memorial contributions in Nancy’s name are asked to Humane Society of Charles County, PO Box 1015, Waldorf, Maryland 20604.