Robert Paul “Bobby” Dautrich, 13 of Waldorf, Maryland, died suddenly on August 19, 2018 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Bobby was born on September 7, 2004 to William Bernard Dautrich III and Heather Lynn (O’Neil) Dautrich. Bobby attended Theodore G. Davis Middle School. He attended South Potomac Church in La Plata.

Bobby is survived by his parents, William Dautrich III of Colonial Beach, Virginia and Heather Dautrich of Waldorf, Maryland and his brother William Dautrich IV. Bobby also leaves behind his maternal grandparents, Robert and Jeffrey O’Neil of Tarboro, North Carolina; his paternal grandparents, William and Jackie Dautrich of Waldorf, Maryland; his aunt and uncle, Holly and Steven Zegalia of Saint Leonard, Maryland; his aunt and uncle, Kristina and Steve Reynolds of Alexandria, Virginia; and his cousins, Charles and Rachael Zegalia, Emeilia Grace and Nathan James Reynolds. Bobby has a large extended family and was loved by everyone he met.

Friends received on Friday, August 24, 2018 from 5-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM, officiated by Rev. David Huffman at South Potomac Church, 4915 Crain Highway, White Plains, Maryland 20695.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials in Bobby’s name be sent to Parents for Window Blind Safety, PO Box 205, Barnhart, MO 63012 because Bobby’s original injury was due to a window blind cord injury. Donations can also be made in Bobby’s name to Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, 3245 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20602 in thanks for their many times of transporting Bobby to CRMC and Children’s Hospital.