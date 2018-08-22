Three Charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute, Fleeing & Eluding in St. Leonard





On Sunday, August 19, 2018, at approximately 9:50 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 south of Broomes Island Road in St. Leonard after an tag reader hit for a suspended registered vehicle owner.

The 3 occupants of the vehicle provided their identifications and a check with METERs/NCIC revealed open warrants.

TFC Matthews made contact with the driver again and advised him of the open warrants, the driver sped off and a pursuit of the subject began. Driving at excessive speeds, the subject turned eventually ending up in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates and upon entering a cul-de-sac jumped out, began to flee and were apprehended.

A probable cause search was conducted and numerous plastic containers containing crack cocaine, heroin, adderall and other CDS Paraphernalia.

All three occupants were arrested.

Brandon M. Facchina, 29, of Lusby was charge with possession with intent to distribute CDS and was served five open warrants from PG County Sheriff’s Dept., Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Dept. and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Dept. Facchina also was issued numerous traffic citations.

Joseph A. Lanfrnchi, 32, of Chestertown was charged with possession of CDS not marijuana and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Kaylin V. Hensley, 21, of Baltimore was charged with possession of CDS not marijuana and possession of CDS paraphernalia, false statement to peace officer and was served three open warrants through Baltimore City Police Dept. and Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office.

All were incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.