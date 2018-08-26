UPDATE: Missing St. Mary’s County Woman Located Alive and Well

UPDATE 8/26/2018 @ 11:25 p.m.: According to a spokesman from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, Rachel Diane Olliver, of Mechanicsville, was located. She is alive and well, no further information is available at this time.
A family member posted the following statement on Facebook:
Rachel has been located and is alive and safe.
I cannot begin to express how grateful our family has been for the outpouring of support and assistance over the past 10 days.
The Maryland State Police, Mechanicsville and St. Mary’s community, and thousands of strangers from across the country have gone above and beyond during what has been a very difficult time for our family. Thank you.
No further details will be released at this time, and I ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family in the coming days.
Your support and assistance has been a great comfort to our family. Thank you thank you thank you ❤❤❤❤
UPDATE 8/24/2018: Maryland State Police are continuing to search for a St. Mary’s County woman who was reported missing on Sunday.
Rachel Diane Olliver, 38, of Mechanicsville, was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, August 17, 2018, when she left her home in the 42300 block of Allison Drive. She is described as white, with black hair, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Olliver was last seen wearing a black tank top, green camouflage shorts and black Adidas tennis shoes with white and gold labels. She was carrying a black purse and a clear makeup container. She left her residence without her cellphone, Maryland ID card and wallet.
Olliver also has numerous tattoos on both arms and hands which include skulls and her children’s initials. She has multiple facial piercings including on her cheeks and lower lip. Her family could not provide a possible destination where Olliver may have been going to at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information on Olliver’s whereabouts or anyone that may have come in contact with her is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.
8/23/2018: Rachel Olliver, 38, has been missing since the early morning of Friday August 17, 2018, when she was last walking off from a residence in Mechanicsville, on Allison Drive (Sandgates Road) at around 1:00 a.m.
According to the Maryland State Police, Rachel was last seen wearing a black tank top, green camouflage shorts and black Adidas shoes with gold and white trim. Rachel was carrying a shoulder bag and a clear makeup bag.
The last time she contacted her daughter or any other family member was around 11:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 16th.
She did not have her cell phone with her when she left, and has not made known contact with nor been seen by anyone since.
A missing persons report has since been filed with the Maryland State Police.
If you know of Rachel’s whereabouts or have any information that may help the police locate her, you can call the Maryland State Police at at 301-475-8955 and press zero, tell the person answering the call you have information on case # 18-MSP-035599
