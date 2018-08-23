Missing Person – Charles County – 17-Year-Old Male

August 23, 2018

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating Reuben Pegues, 17, of Faulkner.

Pegues was last seen in June at a group home where he was staying on Sodus Manor Place in Faulkner.

He has had contact with people, but he has not returned.

Detectives have developed information that Pegues may be in the Northern Virginia area.

Pegues is 6’0” and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about Pegues’ whereabouts is asked to call Det. B. Buchanan at (301) 609-6477.

