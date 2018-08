The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Monday, June 25, 2018 at 2:39 a.m., the suspect broke into Jerry’s Carry Out on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Detective Treavor Teague at 301-475-4200, ext. *8128 or email Treavor.Teague@stmarysmd.com.

CASE# 33566-18