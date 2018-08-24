St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Arrests for Outstanding Warrants 8/24/2018

7/8/18- Justin Antoine Parker, age 29 with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Issued Forged Currency by Dep. Budd#325. CASE# 36185-18 7/7/18- James Nelson Carter, age 56 of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Henry# 333. CASE# 35886-18 7/8/18- Dayshawn Martel Nolan, age 25 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/CDS Not Marijuana (2 counts) by Cpl. Stone# 183. CASE# 36111-18

7/7/18- Toni Lee Adelman, age 53 of California, was arrested on an outstanding LaPlata warrant for Knowingly Driving Uninsured Vehicle by Dep. Bowie# 317. CASE# 35885-18 7/7/18- Montina Dorsel Knight, age 29 of Leonardtown, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/1st Degree Burglary by Cpl. Kerby# 35901-18 (No Photograph Available) 7/6/18- Glenn Fitzgerald Fenwick, age 55 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding Prince George’s County warrant for FTA/Driving without a license by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 35725-18

7/6/18- David Wayne Bell, age 35 of Baltimore, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Burglary 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 35706-18 7/5/18- Aleksandar Andreev Ivanchev, age 35 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Protective Order by DFC. Rozell# 296. CASE# 35614-18 7/5/18- Sidney Hilton Thompson Jr. age 24 of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Theft by DFC. Muschette# 303. CASE# 35525-18

7/5/18- Aja Renee Keyana Sewell, age 27 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment by Dep. Forbes #341. CASE# 35577-18 7/9/18- George Thomas Burroughs, age 71 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving While Intoxicated by Cpl. Stone# 183. CASE# 36317-18 7/9/18- Michael Allen Bassford Jr., age 26 of Hollywood, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Burglary 2nd Degree by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 36319-18

7/9/18- Aliciana Christina Rangle, age 28 of Baltimore, was arrested on a Governor’s Warrant for the charges of Theft and Flee and Allude 1st Degree by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 36381-18 7/10/18- Marlo Lionel Herbert, age 40 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Protective Order by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 36517-18 7/10/18- Christopher Lamont Carter, age 22 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving Without a License by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 36529-18

7/10/18- Danielle Faye Wheatley, age 29 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support, CDS Possession-Not Marijuana, two counts of CDS Possession/Paraphernalia, and Theft by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 36541-18 7/11/18- Keon William Sanders, age 30 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Escape 2nd Degree by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 36667-18 (No Photograph Available) 7/12/18- Tracy Evan Hemsley Jr., age 24 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation by Dep. Henry# 333. CASE# 36882-18

7/13/18- Latorie Michelle Harris, age 34 of Hollywood, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 37048-18 7/12/18- Kenneth Terrill Greene, age 48 of Waldorf, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation by Dep. Henry# 333. CASE# 36864-18 (No Photograph Available) 7/13/18- Paul Edward Long, age 23 of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Protective Order by Dep. Forbes# 341. CASE# 36580-18

7/13/18- William Wellington Webb, age 51 of Dameron, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/DUI/Resisting Arrest by Dep. Chase# 346. 7/13/18- Khari Keenan Hines, age 20 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Theft by Cpl. Hartzell# 47348-18 7/13/18- Edgar Charles Brockman, age 50 of Dundalk, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Possession w/Intent to Distribute by Dep. Payne# 320. CASE# 37242-18

7/13-18- Robert Steuart Williams, age 28 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended by DFC. Smith# 297. CASE# 37106-18 (No Photograph Available) 7/13/18- Todd Matthew Evans, age 41 with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for 2 counts of Theft by Dep. Payne# 320. CASE# 37233-18 7/14/18- Paul Terrell Stewart, age 43 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Dep. Forbes# 341. CASE# 37336-18

7/16/18- Jamica Shawnise Pickeral, age 24 of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 37633-18 7/16/18- Darrell Andrea Johnson, age 46 of Lexington Park, was arrested on two outstanding FTA/Child Support warrants by Cpl. Ruest# 204. CASE# 37636-18 7/16/18- Nico Dominique Miller, age 25 of California, was arrested on an outstanding Charles County warrant for FTA/Possession-Marijuana by DFC. J. Davis# 269. CASE# 37752-18

7/17/18- Michael David Cohen, age 44 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Dep. Westphal# 337. CASE# 37811-18 7/17/18- Stephen Aaron Huffman, age 27 of Lexington Park, was arrested on two outstanding Child Support warrants and an FTA/Driving While Suspended warrant by Cpl. Ruest# 204. CASE# 37885-18 7/17/18- Emanuel Jones, age 48 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Robbery by Cpl. Handy# 132. CASE# 37869-18

7/17/18- Shawn Michael Clark, age 26 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 3rd Degree by Cpl. Handy# 132. CASE# 37857-18 7/17/18- Antoine Suqan Hurley, age 33 of Port Republic, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 1st Degree, and Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Stone# 183. CASE# 36327-18 7/18/18- William Joseph Goodwin, age 51 with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Trespass: Private Property by DFC. Roszell# 296. CASE# 38119-18

7/18/18- Garrett Leroy Howard, age 58 of Washington, DC, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving Uninsured Vehicle and Driving Using Falsified Vehicle Registration Plates by DFC. Roszell# 296. CASE# 38125-18 7/18/18- James Mathew Dotson, age 30 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by Cpl. White# 200. CASE# 38105-18 7/18/18- Keith Ellis Hanson, age 39 of Hollywood, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/CDS Possess-Not Marijuana by Cpl. White# 200. CASE# 38167-18

7/18/18- William Alexander Sledge, age 60 with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA-Trespass: Private Property by Cpl. T. Snyder# 225. CASE# 38191-18 7/19/18- Jamel Tiant Mitchell, age 34 of Avenue, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 38243-18 7/19/18- David Robert Slater, age 68 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by DFC. Lawrence# 279. CASE# 38293-18

7/19/18- Ashley Drew Diaz, age 31 of Winchester, VA, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/CDS by Dep. Forbes# 341. CASE# 38332-18 7/19/18- Brandon Russell Miller, age 26 of Huntingtown, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Sex Offense 3rd Degree by Dep. Forbes# 341. CASE# 38371-18 7/20/18- Jamie Lee Clarke, age 24 of Avenue, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Handy# 132. CASE# 38474-18

7/20/18- Rico Kinta Keys Jr., age 23 of Great Mills, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for CDS: Possess- Not Marijuana, and Possession with Intent to Distribute by Dep. Bowie# 317. CASE# 38614-18 7/20/18- Charles Patrick Hancock, age 23 of Montross, VA, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Theft Scheme by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 38605-18 7/22/18- Robert Jacob Eberle, age 29 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 2nd Degree, Burglary 4th Degree, and Theft by Cpl. Connelly# 151. CASE# 36015-18

7/22/18- Paul Leroy Chew Sr., age 51 of Prince Frederick, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support by Cpl. Worrey #152. CASE# 38847-18 7/22/18- Allen Lewis Storms, age 56 of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 4th Degree (2 counts) by Cpl. Corcoran# 129. CASE# 37997-18 7/22/18- Peggy Lynn Jones, age 44 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support by Dep. Budd# 325. CASE# 39025-18

7/23/18- En Ricco Rayvon Willis, age 27 of Waldorf, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 39127-18 7/23/18- Ryan Edward Cook, age 44 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/CDS Possession of Paraphernalia/CDS Possession: Not Marijuana by Cpl. Snyder# 89. CASE# 39144-18 (No Photograph Available) 7/24/18- David Wayne Hayden, age 31 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Conspiracy-2nd Degree Burglary by Cpl. White# 200. CASE# 39293-18

7/24/18- Jason Andrew Drury, age 37 of Waldorf, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended/Driving While Revoked/Driving Without a License by Cpl. Snyder# 89. CASE# 39348-18 7/24/18- Kimberly Ann Ker, age 29 of Hughesville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Theft by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 39385-18 7/24/18- Mason Louis Visele, age 20 of Great Mills, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving Uninsured by Dep. Payne# 320. CASE# 39402-18

7/25/18- Christopher Michael Dean, age 32 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for nine counts of Animal Cruelty by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 39465-18 7/25/18- Serenity Faith Byrd, age 26 of Great Mills, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/4th Degree Burglary by Dep. T. Snyder# 342. CASE# 39468-18 7/25/18- Donte Dwayne Gray, age 28 of Pomfret, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Protective Order by Cpl. Nelson# 202. CASE# 39524-18

7/25/18- Anthony Lashawn Briscoe, age 21 of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Theft/Destruction of Property by Dep. Bowie# 317. CASE# 39593-18 7/25/18- Robin Anne Laabs, age 47 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Trespass Private Property by Sgt. Boyer# 207. CASE# 39667-18 (No Photograph Available) 7/26/18- Crystal Dawn Faulstich, age 33 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding Charles County warrant for FTA/ Theft by Cpl. Handy# 132. CASE# 39716-18

7/26/18- Michael Jonathan Kline, age 25 of St. Inigoes, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Escape 2nd Degree by Cpl. Carberry# 167. CASE# 39689-18 7/26/18- Adam Christopher Kelson, age 33 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Escape 2nd Degree by Cpl. Carberry# 167. CASE# 39697-18 7/26/18- Daquan Garnett Scott, age 25 of Waldorf, was arrested on an outstanding Charles County warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Shelko# 326. CASE# 39748-18