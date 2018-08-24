St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Arrests for Outstanding Warrants 8/24/2018

August 24, 2018

The following persons were arrested on outstanding warrants by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Antoine Parker, age 29 with no fixed address

7/8/18-  Justin Antoine Parker, age 29 with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Issued Forged Currency by Dep. Budd#325.  CASE# 36185-18
James Nelson Carter, age 56 of California

7/7/18-  James Nelson Carter, age 56 of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Henry# 333.  CASE# 35886-18
Dayshawn Martel Nolan, age 25 of Lexington Park

7/8/18-  Dayshawn Martel Nolan, age 25 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/CDS Not Marijuana (2 counts) by Cpl. Stone# 183.  CASE# 36111-18
Toni Lee Adelman, age 53 of California

7/7/18-  Toni Lee Adelman, age 53 of California, was arrested on an outstanding LaPlata warrant for Knowingly Driving Uninsured Vehicle by Dep. Bowie# 317.  CASE# 35885-18

 7/7/18-  Montina Dorsel Knight, age 29 of Leonardtown, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/1st Degree Burglary by Cpl. Kerby# 35901-18 (No Photograph Available)
Glenn Fitzgerald Fenwick, age 55 of Mechanicsville

7/6/18- Glenn Fitzgerald Fenwick, age 55 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding Prince George’s County warrant for FTA/Driving without a license by DFC. Steinbach# 268.  CASE# 35725-18
David Wayne Bell, age 35 of Baltimore

7/6/18- David Wayne Bell, age 35 of Baltimore, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Burglary 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242.  CASE# 35706-18
Aleksandar Andreev Ivanchev, age 35 of Lexington Park

7/5/18-  Aleksandar Andreev Ivanchev, age 35 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Protective Order by DFC. Rozell# 296.  CASE# 35614-18
Sidney Hilton Thompson Jr. age 24 of California

7/5/18-  Sidney Hilton Thompson Jr. age 24 of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Theft by DFC. Muschette# 303.  CASE# 35525-18
Aja Renee Keyana Sewell, age 27 of Lexington Park

7/5/18- Aja Renee Keyana Sewell, age 27 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment by Dep. Forbes #341.  CASE# 35577-18
George Thomas Burroughs, age 71 of Lexington Park,

7/9/18-  George Thomas Burroughs, age 71 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving While Intoxicated by Cpl. Stone# 183.  CASE# 36317-18
Michael Allen Bassford Jr., age 26 of Hollywood

7/9/18-  Michael Allen Bassford Jr., age 26 of Hollywood, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Burglary 2nd Degree by DFC. Tirpak# 270.  CASE# 36319-18
Aliciana Christina Rangle, age 28 of Baltimore

7/9/18-  Aliciana Christina Rangle, age 28 of Baltimore, was arrested on a Governor’s Warrant for the charges of Theft and Flee and Allude 1st Degree by Cpl. Flerlage# 241.  CASE# 36381-18
Marlo Lionel Herbert, age 40 of Mechanicsville

7/10/18-  Marlo Lionel Herbert, age 40 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Protective Order by Cpl. Flerlage# 241.  CASE# 36517-18
Christopher Lamont Carter, age 22 of Mechanicsville

7/10/18-  Christopher Lamont Carter, age 22 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving Without a License by Cpl. Kirkner# 133.  CASE# 36529-18
Danielle Faye Wheatley, age 29 of Mechanicsville

7/10/18-  Danielle Faye Wheatley, age 29 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support, CDS Possession-Not Marijuana, two counts of CDS Possession/Paraphernalia, and Theft by Cpl. Flerlage# 241.  CASE# 36541-18

 7/11/18-  Keon William Sanders, age 30 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Escape 2nd Degree by DFC. Steinbach# 268.  CASE# 36667-18  (No Photograph Available)
Tracy Evan Hemsley Jr., age 24 of Lexington Park

7/12/18-  Tracy Evan Hemsley Jr., age 24 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation by Dep. Henry# 333.  CASE# 36882-18
Latorie Michelle Harris, age 34 of Hollywood

7/13/18-  Latorie Michelle Harris, age 34 of Hollywood, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Ball# 315.  CASE# 37048-18

 7/12/18-  Kenneth Terrill Greene, age 48 of Waldorf, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation by Dep. Henry# 333.  CASE# 36864-18  (No Photograph Available)
Paul Edward Long, age 23 of California

7/13/18-  Paul Edward Long, age 23 of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Protective Order by Dep. Forbes# 341.  CASE# 36580-18
William Wellington Webb, age 51 of Dameron

7/13/18-  William Wellington Webb, age 51 of Dameron, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/DUI/Resisting Arrest by Dep. Chase# 346.
Khari Keenan Hines, age 20 of Lexington Park

7/13/18-  Khari Keenan Hines, age 20 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Theft by Cpl. Hartzell# 47348-18
Edgar Charles Brockman, age 50 of Dundalk

7/13/18-  Edgar Charles Brockman, age 50 of Dundalk, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Possession w/Intent to Distribute by Dep. Payne# 320.  CASE# 37242-18
7/13-18-  Robert Steuart Williams, age 28 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended by DFC. Smith# 297.  CASE# 37106-18 (No Photograph Available)
Todd Matthew Evans, age 41 with no fixed address

7/13/18-  Todd Matthew Evans, age 41 with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for 2 counts of Theft by Dep. Payne# 320.  CASE# 37233-18
Paul Terrell Stewart, age 43 of Mechanicsville

7/14/18-  Paul Terrell Stewart, age 43 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Dep. Forbes# 341.  CASE# 37336-18
Jamica Shawnise Pickeral, age 24 of California

7/16/18-  Jamica Shawnise Pickeral, age 24 of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Ball# 315.  CASE# 37633-18
Darrell Andrea Johnson, age 46 of Lexington Park

7/16/18-  Darrell Andrea Johnson, age 46 of Lexington Park, was arrested on two outstanding FTA/Child Support warrants by Cpl. Ruest# 204.  CASE# 37636-18
Nico Dominique Miller, age 25 of California

7/16/18-  Nico Dominique Miller, age 25 of California, was arrested on an outstanding Charles County warrant for FTA/Possession-Marijuana by DFC. J. Davis# 269.  CASE# 37752-18
Michael David Cohen, age 44 of Lexington Park

7/17/18-  Michael David Cohen, age 44 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Dep. Westphal#  337.  CASE# 37811-18
Stephen Aaron Huffman, age 27 of Lexington Park

7/17/18-  Stephen Aaron Huffman, age 27 of Lexington Park, was arrested on two outstanding Child Support warrants and an FTA/Driving While Suspended warrant by Cpl. Ruest# 204.  CASE# 37885-18
Emanuel Jones, age 48 of Lexington Park

7/17/18-  Emanuel Jones, age 48 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Robbery by Cpl. Handy# 132.  CASE# 37869-18
Shawn Michael Clark, age 26 of Lexington Park

7/17/18-  Shawn Michael Clark, age 26 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 3rd Degree by Cpl. Handy# 132.  CASE# 37857-18
Antoine Suqan Hurley, age 33 of Port Republic

7/17/18-  Antoine Suqan Hurley, age 33 of Port Republic, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 1st Degree, and Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Stone# 183.  CASE# 36327-18
William Joseph Goodwin, age 51 with no fixed address

7/18/18-  William Joseph Goodwin, age 51 with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Trespass: Private Property by DFC. Roszell# 296.  CASE# 38119-18
Garrett Leroy Howard, age 58 of Washington, DC

7/18/18-  Garrett Leroy Howard, age 58 of Washington, DC, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving Uninsured Vehicle and Driving Using Falsified Vehicle Registration Plates by DFC. Roszell# 296.  CASE# 38125-18
James Mathew Dotson, age 30 of Mechanicsville

7/18/18- James Mathew Dotson, age 30 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by Cpl. White# 200.  CASE# 38105-18
Keith Ellis Hanson, age 39 of Hollywood

7/18/18-  Keith Ellis Hanson, age 39 of Hollywood, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/CDS Possess-Not Marijuana by Cpl. White# 200.  CASE# 38167-18
William Alexander Sledge, age 60 with no fixed address

7/18/18-  William Alexander Sledge, age 60 with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA-Trespass: Private Property by Cpl. T. Snyder# 225.  CASE# 38191-18
Jamel Tiant Mitchell, age 34 of Avenue

7/19/18-  Jamel Tiant Mitchell, age 34 of Avenue, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Cpl. Flerlage# 241.  CASE# 38243-18
David Robert Slater, age 68 of Lexington Park

7/19/18-  David Robert Slater, age 68 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by DFC. Lawrence# 279.  CASE# 38293-18
Ashley Drew Diaz, age 31 of Winchester, VA

7/19/18-  Ashley Drew Diaz, age 31 of Winchester, VA, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/CDS by Dep. Forbes# 341.  CASE# 38332-18
Brandon Russell Miller, age 26 of Huntingtown

7/19/18-  Brandon Russell Miller, age 26 of Huntingtown, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Sex Offense 3rd Degree by Dep. Forbes# 341.  CASE# 38371-18
Jamie Lee Clarke, age 24 of Avenue

7/20/18-  Jamie Lee Clarke, age 24 of Avenue, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Handy# 132.  CASE# 38474-18
Rico Kinta Keys Jr., age 23 of Great Mills

7/20/18-  Rico Kinta Keys Jr., age 23 of Great Mills, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for CDS: Possess- Not Marijuana, and Possession with Intent to Distribute by Dep. Bowie# 317.  CASE# 38614-18
Charles Patrick Hancock, age 23 of Montross, VA

7/20/18-  Charles Patrick Hancock, age 23 of Montross, VA, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Theft Scheme by Cpl. Kerby# 242.  CASE# 38605-18
Robert Jacob Eberle, age 29 of Lexington Park

7/22/18-  Robert Jacob Eberle, age 29 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 2nd  Degree, Burglary 4th Degree, and Theft by Cpl. Connelly# 151.  CASE# 36015-18
Paul Leroy Chew Sr., age 51 of Prince Frederick

7/22/18-  Paul Leroy Chew Sr., age 51 of Prince Frederick, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support by Cpl. Worrey #152.  CASE# 38847-18
Allen Lewis Storms, age 56 of California

7/22/18-  Allen Lewis Storms, age 56 of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 4th Degree (2 counts) by Cpl. Corcoran# 129.  CASE# 37997-18
Peggy Lynn Jones, age 44 of Lexington Park

7/22/18- Peggy Lynn Jones, age 44 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support by Dep. Budd# 325.  CASE# 39025-18
En Ricco Rayvon Willis, age 27 of Waldorf

7/23/18-  En Ricco Rayvon Willis, age 27 of Waldorf, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Cpl. Foor# 235.  CASE# 39127-18

 7/23/18-  Ryan Edward Cook, age 44 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/CDS Possession of Paraphernalia/CDS Possession: Not Marijuana by Cpl. Snyder# 89.  CASE# 39144-18 (No Photograph Available)
David Wayne Hayden, age 31 of Mechanicsville

7/24/18-  David Wayne Hayden, age 31 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Conspiracy-2nd Degree Burglary by Cpl. White# 200.  CASE# 39293-18
Jason Andrew Drury, age 37 of Waldorf

7/24/18-  Jason Andrew Drury, age 37 of Waldorf, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended/Driving While Revoked/Driving Without a License by Cpl. Snyder# 89.  CASE# 39348-18
Kimberly Ann Ker, age 29 of Hughesville

7/24/18-  Kimberly Ann Ker, age 29 of Hughesville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Theft by Cpl. Kirkner# 133.  CASE# 39385-18
Mason Louis Visele, age 20 of Great Mills

7/24/18-  Mason Louis Visele, age 20 of Great Mills, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving Uninsured by Dep. Payne# 320.  CASE# 39402-18
Christopher Michael Dean, age 32 of Mechanicsville

7/25/18-  Christopher Michael Dean, age 32 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for nine counts of Animal Cruelty by Cpl. Kirkner# 133.  CASE# 39465-18
Serenity Faith Byrd, age 26 of Great Mills

7/25/18-  Serenity Faith Byrd, age 26 of Great Mills, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/4th Degree Burglary by Dep. T. Snyder# 342.  CASE# 39468-18
Donte Dwayne Gray, age 28 of Pomfret

7/25/18-  Donte Dwayne Gray, age 28 of Pomfret, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Protective Order by Cpl. Nelson# 202.  CASE# 39524-18
Anthony Lashawn Briscoe, age 21 of California

7/25/18-  Anthony Lashawn Briscoe, age 21 of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Theft/Destruction of Property by Dep. Bowie# 317.  CASE# 39593-18

 7/25/18-  Robin Anne Laabs, age 47 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Trespass Private Property by Sgt. Boyer# 207.  CASE# 39667-18 (No Photograph Available)
Crystal Dawn Faulstich, age 33 of Mechanicsville

7/26/18- Crystal Dawn Faulstich, age 33 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding Charles County warrant for FTA/ Theft by Cpl. Handy# 132.  CASE# 39716-18
Michael Jonathan Kline, age 25 of St. Inigoes

7/26/18- Michael Jonathan Kline, age 25 of St. Inigoes, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Escape 2nd Degree by Cpl. Carberry# 167.  CASE# 39689-18
Adam Christopher Kelson, age 33 of Lexington Park

7/26/18-  Adam Christopher Kelson, age 33 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Escape 2nd Degree by Cpl. Carberry# 167.  CASE# 39697-18
Daquan Garnett Scott, age 25 of Waldorf

7/26/18-  Daquan Garnett Scott, age 25 of Waldorf, was arrested on an outstanding Charles County warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Shelko# 326.  CASE# 39748-18
Gail Lynn Winfield, age 54 of Leonardtown

7/26/18-  Gail Lynn Winfield, age 54 of Leonardtown, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Motor Vehicle: Unlawful Taking by Dep. Shelko# 326.  CASE# 39710-18
Danielle Faye Wheatley, age 29 of Mechanicsville

7/26/18-  Danielle Faye Wheatley, age 29 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Dep. Ball# 315.  CASE# 39743-18
Shanae Elizabeth Dorsey, age 28 of Hagerstown

7/26/18-  Shanae Elizabeth Dorsey, age 28 of Hagerstown, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Theft by Dep. Raley# 345.  CASE# 39807-18.
