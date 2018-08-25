UPDATE: Missing Person LOCATED – St. Mary’s County – 15-Year-Old Male

UPDATE 8/28/2018: The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has located missing person Anthony Hayden Crane unharmed. We would like to thank the public for their assistance.
8/25/2018: The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Anthony Hayden Crane (W-M-02-03-03).
He may be operating a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country van that is light blue in color and is displaying Maryland registration 8BZ1813.
If seen please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4040.
WTF is up with all of the missing people? Something in the water? I’m also glad to see the law prohibiting people under the age of 16 from driving worked. Maybe we need more laws against underage driving? Shawn, any thoughts?
I would check all the ditches in the area where he may have been driving… Could be he lost control of his car…. :( prayers!
I read on the St Marys County Sheriffs Facebook page early this morning he was located