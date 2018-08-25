UPDATE: Missing Person LOCATED – St. Mary’s County – 15-Year-Old Male

UPDATE 8/28/2018: The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has located missing person Anthony Hayden Crane unharmed. We would like to thank the public for their assistance.

8/25/2018: The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Anthony Hayden Crane (W-M-02-03-03).

He may be operating a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country van that is light blue in color and is displaying Maryland registration 8BZ1813.

If seen please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4040.