Norma Estelle Greenwell, 97, of Brandywine, MD, passed away on Monday, August 20, 2018, at UM Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD. Norma was born to Henry F. Schualbach and Estelle Adams Schualbach in Washington, DC, on July 13, 1921.

Norma worked for Virginia Life & Casualty Insurance Company, John Randolph Patent Attorney and the National Council of Teacher Education before retiring to Mechanicsville, MD in 1973.

She was of the Methodist faith and a member of Mt. Zion Church in Laurel Grove, MD. She enjoyed coin collecting, poetry, and going to yard sales.

In addition to her parents, Norma was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Russell Greenwell, whom she married on February 27, 1946.

Norma is survived by her nephew, Bernard E. Sewell and his wife Mary G. Sewell of Brandywine, MD; and grand-nieces, Jacqueline Sewell of Brandywine, MD, Candice (Sewell) Webster (husband Ian) of Huntingtown, MD, and Madeline (Sewell) Alvarado (husband Walter) of Waldorf, MD.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 12:00-1:00 p.m., with a Service at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

