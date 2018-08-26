John Joseph Celia, 96 of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on August 23, 2018 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. John was born to the late Anthony and Marianna Celia on April 18, 1922 in Philadelphia, PA. He was a Computer Programmer for the Government until his retirement. John joined the U.S. Navy at an early age and served in World War II. On April 11, 1953 he was married to his beloved wife, Anna Mae. John enjoyed the classic old movies, baseball, and anything Italian. He was a math genius. There was no problem he couldn’t solve. He especially loved animals and they loved him. He often spoke of his experiences on his Navy Ship, The USS Achernar and the trip he took with his wife to Italy.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife, Anna Mae Celia; his brothers, Anthony Celia and Joseph Celia. John is survived by his sons, Frank R. Celia (Ann) of Waldorf, MD, John A. Celia (Susan) of Baltimore, MD; his daughter, Catherine A. Celia of Springfield, MO; his sister, Maria Anne Walker; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for John’s Life Celebration on Wednesday from 10am to 11am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Service will be at 11am. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

Pallbearers will be: Anthony Celia, John Celia, Jr.

Memorial donations may be made to: PETS in NEED in Southern Maryland, 501(c)(3) Organization online donations: https://petsinneedsomd.org. Mail Checks to: Pets In Need, 38873 Hidden Pond Court, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 or Round Table Haven , 501(c)(3) Organization online donations: roundtablehaven.org. Mail Checks to: Round Table Haven Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 518, Port Tobacco, MD 20677.

