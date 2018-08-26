Lacy Maresa Jenkins was called to eternal life on August 21, 2018. She died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family while in the care of Hospice.

Lacy was born in Newport News, Virginia on 12/4/1968. She was the fifth of six children born to Benjamin Larry and Catherine Jenkins. She was raised in Maryland. She graduated from Towson Catholic High School in 1986 and from Essex Community College in 1993.

Lacy has been a resident of Boca Grande since 1998. She loved her life on the island. She was a power walker, and she was well known to the community. She loved dogs, and was a regular at the dog park. Lacy was devoted to water aerobics at The Pass Club. She unflinchingly waded into the pool, in frigid weather, when others failed to show.

Lacy had great respect for those tasked with public safety, and regularly checked in with the local deputies. She frequented the Community Center and the Library (usually checking election results.) Lacy courageously persevered through multiple hospitalizations in her childhood/life. She loved her volunteer work at the University of Maryland Medical Center. She played piano for nursing home residents (esp. “A Time For Us.”) She was known to visit the homes of ill neighbors on Boca Grande. Lacy attended Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church. She rarely passed by the Church without making the Sign of the Cross. Our family is grateful to all in the community who prayed for Lacy and looked out for her.

Lacy’s other passions included Coke, puzzles, cards, Sudoku, computer games, and politics. She volunteered on the campaign of a Maryland gubernatorial candidate.

Lacy’s greatest love was her family, particularly her parents, her lifelong caregivers. She is preceded in death by her father, Larry Jenkins. She is survived by her mother, Kitty Jenkins, (who attended to Lacy, and father, in final years with grace and utter devotion.) She is survived by 5 siblings; Lynne Kinney, Esq., Lisa Cahill, M.D., Larry Jenkins, Jr., M.D., Laine Jenkins, and Lexy Wikenheiser. She is survived by 18 nieces and nephews, including beloved Godson, Matthew Cahill. Lacy loved family gatherings. No holiday will be the same without Lacy’s cookies and brownies. Your family holds you in their hearts. Requiescat in pace.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 3, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 11:00 AM in St. Ignatius Catholic Church Chapel Point, Port Tobacco, MD with Rev. Thomas Clifford officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.