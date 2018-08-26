Jadyn Elise Barnes, 16 of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 20, 2018. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, September 1, 2018 for visitation at 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Tabernacle of Prayer Church, 24516 Budds Creek Road, Clements, MD 20624. Interment will be private. Pastor Margo Gross and Pastor Rodney Thompson will be officiating.
