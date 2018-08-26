Jadyn Elise Barnes, 16 of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 20, 2018. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, September 1, 2018 for visitation at 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Tabernacle of Prayer Church, 24516 Budds Creek Road, Clements, MD 20624. Interment will be private. Pastor Margo Gross and Pastor Rodney Thompson will be officiating.

This entry was posted on August 26, 2018 at 2:05 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.