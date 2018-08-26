Motorcyclist and Passenger Flown to Area Trauma Center After Being Struck by Car

On Sunday, August 26, 2018, at approximately 2:25 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road, and Hollywood Road for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on scene to find a SUV and a single motorcycle in the roadway in a rear-end style collision with both motorcycle occupants laying in the roadway.

Two motorcycle occupants were transported by ambulance to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported both patients to an area trauma center.

The driver of passenger vehicle was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Witnesses at the scene said the motorcycle was in the turn lane stopped at a red light when they were struck from behind by the passenger vehicle.

