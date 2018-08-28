Schools Superintendent Scott Smith and Sheriff Tim Cameron remind drivers in St. Mary’s County that school buses are returning to local roads. Drivers need to be prepared to stop for buses that are picking up or dropping off children.

More than 18,000 students return to St. Mary’s County public schools for the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Some other schools in St. Mary’s are already back in session.

By Maryland law, drivers must stop for school buses when their stop signs and flashing red lights are activated. Failure to stop for a school bus will result in a $570 fine and three points on a driver’s license.

Deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be on increased patrols in September around public and private schools.

The Superintendent and Sheriff advise drivers to give themselves extra time to get to their destinations and to be prepared to stop for school buses to ensure that each child gets to school and back home safely each day.

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration explains when drivers need to stop for school buses in this graphic: