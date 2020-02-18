Federal Jury Trial Begins Today for Waldorf Man Charged with Distributing Fentanyl Resulting in Death

UPDATE 2/18/2020: A federal jury trial begins today in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Maryland, before U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel, in the case of Rodney Mondell Coby, a/k/a “Cuz,” age 31, of Waldorf, who is charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Coby is also charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
If convicted, Coby faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison for each of two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Coby also faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances; a maximum of life in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and a maximum of 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. Coby has been in custody since his arrest on April 13, 2018.
8/28/2018: A federal grand jury today returned a superseding indictment charging Rodney Mondell Coby, a/k/a “Cuz,” 29, of Waldorf, and Steven Roger Jerome, 32, of Leonardtown, with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
Coby is also charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
Coby was initially indicted on the drug distribution and gun charges on May 21, 2018. The superseding indictment added Jerome as a new defendant and three counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
The superseding indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Acting Special Agent in Charge Scott Hoernke of the Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Field Division; St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron; and Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry.
The six-count superseding indictment alleges that Coby and Jerome distributed fentanyl to an individual on September 6, 2017, resulting in death. Further, the indictment charges Coby and Jerome individually with distributing fentanyl on November 29, 2017 and March 27, 2018, respectively, resulting in death. Coby is also charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and illegally possessing five semi-automatic pistols and 159 rounds of various types of ammunition.
If convicted, Coby and Jerome face a mandatory minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison for each of two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Coby also faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances; a maximum of life in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and a maximum of 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. Coby has been in custody since his arrest on April 13, 2018. Jerome is also detained on unrelated state charges. The defendants are expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, but no date has been set.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.
United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the DEA and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gregory Bernstein and Erin Pulice, who are prosecuting the case.
Hope you spend your life in jail (CUZ) along with mr.neck tattoo.Scum.
let the drug dealers deal… eventually they’ll run out of customers.
Two pieces of Garbage peddling death for a few bucks, rot in hell trash.
Good Stevie! You should spend the rest of your life in prison. You killed your mother. How can you even live with yourself. H
Can you elaborate please
So obviously she was a dopehead is what you’re saying. Nobody forced her to be an addict.
Shocker. Two turds who know the criminal justice system all too well. Keep voting democrat people.
If y’all want to reduce Maryland deaths… start in Baltimore. You can walk down the streets and hear the “dope” boys yelling. It’s all a numbers and government scheme…. Drugs will never be remoced from our streets.
But good job locking these two thugs up! Some people run out of chances like these two. Throw away the key!!
I think Baltimore is working out just fine.
Someone please tell Will Smith and Matt Damon their careers are over.
What up, “Cuz”? What up, “Oink Oink”?
What a bunch of losers!! Steven Jerome will never change! He will always be a P.O.S…lock him up and throw away the key cause prison is where he belongs. And if i am not mistaken his mother died in March..who was a drug user! I wonder if there is a link..will be watching for the deceased names
He is the one who gave her the dope that killed her.
Where’s that President from the Philippines when you need him. Just kill them and be done…
Looks Like Going By By For A very Very Long Time Good Finally Let Bring A End These Dopes
Do us taxpayers a favor and just kill yourselves. You might as well your life is done anyway.
Now your hideous tats can be correctly used to ID you both…..
While you spend the next chapter of your lives in prison.
Why jail them… let them continue to run their business and ruin their customer base.
IDIOTs – a stupid person. synonyms:fool, ass, halfwit, dunce, dolt, ignoramus, cretin, moron, imbecile, simpleton;
Asylum Bangs?
I am beyond happy to see this… Stevie left Angie to die. He could’ve saved her but he chose not to because he had a warrant out for his arrest! I hope to GOD you become someones B*tch in there, you POS
I couldn’t agree with you more. He killed his mother. I have waiting for this day since she passed away.
She killed herself. Every time a junkie uses heroin/fentanyl, they’re playing Russian roulette. He’s definitely a POS for leaving her to die tho.
Steven’s parents were worthless, so is he, so is the mother (hmm) of his kids. Let’s hope his kids don’t keep the cycle going. Wow!
Until this weak country changes the laws to put people away for much longer without parole, low life trash will continue.
We want JUSTICE for ANGIE, she is loved and missed terribly, she has friends and family who care – we will be there watching and listening.
Steven, You f^^^ked up, you left her to die. I hope you get the MAX.