Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 8/29/2018

On August 20, 2018 Deputy Evans responded to the Walgreens in Prince Frederick for the report of a prescription fraud. A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the area of the Pharmacy and after further investigation Jayland Parker (25) and Corey Davidson (24) was arrested and charged with forgery and conspiracy.

On August 20, 2018 Sgt. Basham conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Bowen’s Grocery in Huntingtown. The driver, Scott Callaway (31), told Deputy Idol he was in possession of heroin and hypodermic needles. Deputy Rzepkowski searched the vehicle and located the heroin and needles. Deputy Rzepkowski placed the driver under arrest and transported him to the Calvert County Detention Center. Callaway was charged with possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of paraphernalia.

On August 20, 2018 Deputy Gott conducted a traffic stop in the area of Gun Smoke Trail and Long Bow Court, Lusby. Deputy Gott made contact with the driver, Scott Paul (31), and CDS was observed on the floorboard of the vehicle. A further search of the vehicle revealed additional CDS. Paul was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Paul was charged with possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of paraphernalia.

On August 21, 2018 Deputy Bortchevsky responded to the Fastop in North Beach for the report of trespassing. Deputy Bortchevsky made contact with Frederick Donahue (58) who was arrested and charged with trespassing. Donahue was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

On August 21, 2018 Deputy Bortchevsky conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Chesapeake Beach Road and E Street, Chesapeake Beach. Deputy Bortchevsky made contact with the driver, Xavier Beamon (24), and the passenger, Ashley Windsor (24). Upon making contact with the driver, a strong odor of marijuana emitted from inside the vehicle and the driver had marijuana in a clear baggie on his lap. A search of the vehicle resulted in even more marijuana. Both subjects were arrested and transported to Calvert County Detention Center. Beamon and Windsor were both charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana more than 10 grams.

On August 22, 2018 Deputy Boerum responded to Sneade’s in Lusby for a reported shoplifter. Suspect information was given by Calvert Communications. Deputy Boerum located the subject, Nathan Davis (26), walking down HG Trueman Road. Deputy Boerum spoke with the suspect who admitted to taking the items. Deputy Boerum took possession of the stolen items and returned them to Sneade’s. Davis was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with theft under $1,500.

On August 24, Deputy Rzepkowski responded to the area of Stamper Court, Prince Frederick for possible CDS activity. Deputy Rzepkowski made contact with Bryston White (31) who fled after being questioned about the odor of marijuana on his person. After a brief foot pursuit, White was apprehended by Deputy O’Donnell and transported to Calvert County Detention Center. White was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana more than 10 grams, CDS: Possession with intent to distribute, Assault- 2nd degree, and resisting arrest.

On August 25, 2018 Deputy Bortchevsky was patrolling in the area of Mexico Restaurant on Bay Ave, North Beach and observed what appeared to be two subjects in an aggressive fighting stance. An employee of the restaurant indicated that Pat Carpenter (59) refused to leave and was intimidating the employees after they advised Carpenter they were already closed. Carpenter was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Carpenter was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

On August 26, 2018 Deputy Rediker responded to the Huntingtown 711 for the report of a disorderly subject. Deputy Rediker contacted the complainant who stated Leroy Paddie (32) was intoxicated and harassing the employees. After further investigation, Deputy Rediker arrested and charged Paddie for disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance. Paddie was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

On August 26, 2018 Deputy Bortchevsky responded to the Fastop in Chesapeake Beach for a trespassing complaint. Deputy Bortchevsky made contact with Marvin Dickerson Jr (34) who was arrested and charged with trespassing. Dickerson Jr was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center

On August 13, 2018 Deputy Flynt conducted a traffic stop in the area of Steven Lane and Lyons Creek Road, Dunkirk. After Deputy Flynt made contact with the driver, Scott Walker Cross (21), he smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 39.9 grams of marijuana inside a purple “Crown Royal” bag. Cross was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana more than 10 grams.

On August 14, 2018 Deputy R. Shrawder conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Solomons Island Road and Nursery Road, Lusby. The driver, Kevin Darnell Commodore (31), and the passenger, Tevon Anthony Middleton (29), were removed and detained. A search of the vehicle revealed two small Crack Cocaine rocks on the driver’s seat and a scale on the passenger’s side. Commodore and Middleton were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were both charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS Possession of Paraphernalia.

On August 17, 2018 Deputy N. Buckler and Deputy Rzepkowski responded to the Bayside Pavilion, St. Leonard for the report of disorderly subjects. One subject, William Kyle Clothier (25), was escorted off the property after attempting to get into a restricted area. Clothier attempted to re enter after being escorted off property. Clothier was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with disorderly conduct.

On August 18, 2018 Deputy Ridgely responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for a CDS Violation. Correction Deputy Brady advised the subject, Omero Alvarez-Cruz (32), entered the jail with contraband, later identified as Cocaine. Cruz was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, possession of contraband in a place of confinement, CDS in a place of confinement and CDS Paraphernalia.

On August 6, 2018 Deputy Wood conducted a traffic stop in the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Briscoes Turn Road in Owings. The driver, later identified as Frank Charles Clemm III (67), was asked to exit the vehicle and a standardized field sobriety test was conducted. After several failed attempts, the test was stopped and Clemms was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. A search of his vehicle revealed a glass tube with steel wool and crack cocaine residue, as well as a plastic baggie with suspected cocaine in the floor board. Clemm was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On August 6, 2018 Deputy Crum conducted a traffic stop in the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Chaney Road in Dunkirk. Deputy Crum made contact with the driver who did not have his license, but gave the officer a name and date of birth, which was not valid through Emergency Communications. After multiple attempts to obtain a valid source to identify the driver, he was placed under arrest. The driver then advised the name he gave was fake and identified himself as Jerome Anthony Epps (35). Emergency Communications advised Epps’ license was suspended and that he had active warrants through Charles County. Epps was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Fraud-Per Identification to Avoid Prosecution, False Statement to an Officer, Driving While Suspended, and was served his open warrants.

On August 8, 2018 Deputy Bowlan conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 4 and Main Street, Prince Frederick, along with Deputy Mohler and Deputy Rzepkowski. The driver, Austin Edward Peed (36), was asked to exit the vehicle and perform standardized field sobriety tests. During these tests, Peed admitted to using heroin just prior to the officers stopping him. A search of the vehicle revealed a soda can with burn residue, a plastic bag with suspected heroin, two green pills wrapped in a paper towel and a total of 36 syringes. Peed was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana as well as Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

On August 9, 2018 Deputy Ridgely responded to Walmart in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that an unknown male came in the store with empty bags and filled them with over $500 worth of gaming equipment. The male then exited the store without paying for the items, entered his vehicle, and fled the scene. Deputy Callison located the suspect, later identified as Jerome Kenneth Kyler Jr (25), and conducted a traffic stop in the McDonalds parking lot. After being placed under arrest, Kyler admitted to having needles in his underwear. The syringes were located and Kyler was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1,500 as well as CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On August 10, 2018 Deputy Bradley conducted a traffic stop on the St. Mary’s County side of the Thomas Johnson Bridge. The passenger, Audrie Leigh Stewart (22), was asked to exit the vehicle and was informed that she had active warrants. A search of the vehicle revealed a syringe and two prescription pill bottles that were prescribed to the driver, Andrew Wyatt Washabaugh (30). Emergency Communications advised Washabaugh’s license was suspended. Stewart and Washabaugh were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Stewart was served two warrants and Washabaugh was charged with CDS: Administer Equipment-Possession/Distribution.

On August 10, 2018 Deputy Hardesty responded to Clavis Trail, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that he and his grandson, Devin Troy Buckler (18), got into a verbal altercation that escalated to Devin destroying multiple items inside the house. Deputy Hardesty located Devin lying on his bedroom floor and instructed him to stand up. Devin was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property-Less than $1,000.

On July 30, 2018 Deputy Freeland responded to Mackall Rd St. Leonard, for a burglary in progress. Upon his arrival, he observed two individuals next to a vehicle. As Deputy Freeland approached the residence, he noticed the doorframe to be broken and wooden splinters laying on the ground. The victim stated that Antoine Brooks (29) had kicked in the front door of the residence. Mr. Brooks was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Malicious Destruction of Property.

On Augst 1, 2018 Deputy S. Rediker responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for a drug violation. A Correctional Deputy advised Deputy Rediker that narcotics were found on an inmate’s person. Jack Poore (58) is charged with CDS: Possession – Crack Cocaine, Possess contraband in a place of confinement.

On August 1, 2018, Deputy G. Gott conducted a traffic stop in the area of Rt. 231 and Mason Rd. Prince Frederick. Deputy Gott identified the driver as Catherine Marshall (56). Ms. Marshall was issued the appropriate paperwork for her traffic violation. Deputy Gott asked if she had anything illegal on her or in her vehicle. Ms. Marshall indicated that she did not and told Deputy Gott he could search both her person and her vehicle. During the search, Deputy Gott located a purse, which contained a white prescription bottle. In the pill bottle, Deputy Gott located numerous different types of pills in the container. Ms. Marshall was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS Possession – Clonazepam, and CDS Possession – Alprazolam.

On August 3, 2018, Deputy N. Buckler observed Sara Spells (25) in the North Beach area and knew of a possible active warrant. Deputy Buckler stopped Ms. Spells and detained her pending confirmation of the warrant. Once the warrant was confirmed Ms. Spells was asked if she had any drugs on her and she replied yes. Deputy Buckler located the CDS inside of her purse. Deputy Buckler transported Ms. Spells to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged her with CDS possession – Not Marijuana (Heroin), and possession of paraphernalia.

On August 3, 2018, Deputy R. Shrawder was dispatched to the area of Weis markets – Lusby for a male running into traffic. Cpl. Morgan arrived on the scene and located the subject matching the description given. William Boyer (32) was identified by his driver’s license. Cpl. Morgan detained the subject due to a sharp blade protruding from his pocket. Two pairs of scissors and a pocketknife were located in Mr. Boyer’s pocket. Upon removing Mr. Boyer’s ID from his wallet, CDS was discovered as well as additional CDS and a smoking device in another pocket of his pants. Calvert Communications advised Mr. Boyer had active warrants from out of state as well. Mr. Boyer was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS Possession- Not Marijuana (Suboxone), CDS Possession – Not Marijuana (Zubsolv) and possession of paraphernalia.

On August 3, 2018 Deputy N. Buckler initiated a traffic stop at Chesapeake Ave/3rd Street for a vehicle operating with no tail lights. Deputy Buckler made contact with the driver and the front seat passenger. The front seat passenger Michael Blackmon (36) had a possible warrant through VA. Calvert Communications confirmed the warrant was active. Deputy Buckler searched Mr. Blackmon and located a fan remote in Mr. Blackmon’s pants pocket that contained pills. Mr. Blackmon was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS Possession – Not Marijuana (Oxycodone).

On August 3, 2018, Deputy O’Donnell responded to St. Leonard Rd. St. Leonard for a reported Robbery. Deputy O’Donnell learned that this incident occurred a short time ago on Prince Frederick Blvd. Prince Frederick. The victim stated he was walking with other people on a path through the woods when William Grisso (19) started to assault him. The victim then stated that Mr. Grisso asked for the victim’s cigarettes. The victim did not have cigarettes, which led Mr. Grisso to asking for the victim’s wallet. Mr. Grisso threw the wallet back at the victim and assaulted him again. Deputy Gott and Deputy Cress then made contact with Mr. Grisso at his residence. Mr. Grisso was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and Charged with Attempt to Rob and Assault 2nd degree.