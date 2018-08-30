Homeless Woman Charged with Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct and Assault After Mooning and Flashing in Public

On August 20, 2018, Deputy Sidorowicz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment on Valley Court in Lexington Park for a reported trespassing.

Police made contact with the landlord who said, Shenandoah Dornell Benton, 41 of no fixed address, was in an apartment and she unwelcome.

Contact was made with Benton, who exhibited signs of intoxication, she had glassy bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and exhibited erratic behavior. Benton then took multiple large drinks of an unknown alcoholic liquor beverage directly from a bottle. Benton was verbally abusive to officers on scene as well as apartment staff. Benton agreed to leave the property and was issued an order not to trespass. While leaving the property with her belongings, Benton continued yelling loud enough that she lost her voice. Benton threatened apartment staff, gave them the middle finger, and stopped multiple times to yell at the property manager.

Benton said she was homeless, and had nowhere to go, she advised she would call her boyfriend to come pick her up, however, she never did, when it was suggested she call him, Benton pulled her pants down exposing her buttocks. Benton then pulled her shirt down and exposed her breasts and shook on the ground, shaking her exposed chest area.

Benton was placed under arrest for indecent exposure, once under arrest, Benton showed signs of fainting, her body went limp and she became unresponsive. Benton then became conscious again and told police she needed her medication. EMS responded to the scene, and attempted to evaluate Benton on the sidewalk where she remained uncooperative, and kicked Deputy Sidorowicz in his knee while she laid on the ground. Benton then yelled, ‘charge me with assault!’

Benton was then transported benton to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

After being taken into custody several pills, (suspected Clonazepam), were located in Benton’s purse.

Benton was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Indecent Exposure, Assault 2nd Degree, and CDS Possess-Not Marijuana.

