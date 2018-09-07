Two Flown for Motor Vehicle Accident in St. Leonard

September 7, 2018

On Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at approximately 10:05 p.m., firefighters and EMS personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident with two subjects trapped on Bond Street, in St. Leonard.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Volkswagen Sedan off the roadway and into a tree. After approximately 15 minutes of extrication, both patients were removed from the vehicle.

The two occupants were transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to an area trauma center.

Police fire and rescue units operated on scene for approximately one hour.

Police continue to investigate the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department.




