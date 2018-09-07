Anne Arundel County Drug Bust Charges Two with Distribution

On Wednesday, August 29, 2018, the Narcotics and Special Investigations Section, Major Offenders Unit from the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Fugitive Apprehension Team executed a search warrant on a residence in the 6400 block of Mount Vernon Lane, in Glen Burnie.

Police recovered the following during the search:

$20,000 US currency

5205.3 grams suspected marijuana

Kel-Tec 9mm handgun serial number removed (loaded)

245 THC oil canisters (e-cigarette refills)

The approximate street value of the drugs seized is $104,106.

Zachary Dylan Blake 22, of Glen Burnie, MD

Julian Anthony Joyner 23, of Glen Burnie, MD

Both were charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Possession marijuana, Firearm related to drug trafficking crime, Firearm in the commission of a felony, knowingly removing the manufactures’ identification number on a firearm.