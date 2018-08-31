Angela Yvonne (Brooks) Brown, 62 of Owings, MD, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, August 24, 2018 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Charlotte Hall, MD. Angela was born on April 24, 1956 in Petersburg, VA to Richard and Rosa Brooks. She graduated from Petersburg High School in 1976.

Angela enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Savannah, GA where she married Kevin, who was also serving in the United States Army. After moving to Southern Maryland, Angela began working for multiple defense contractors as a logistics specialist. Over 9 years, the couple welcomed 3 children into their home and Angela set about teaching them how to be strong, work hard and respect others. Her children remember her as a kind, loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Angela was accomplished at cooking and hosting her family during the holidays. She was a dedicated wife and mother who loved her boys and who was passionate about supporting her husband’s entertainment business.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Brown, Sr., of Lexington Park, MD and her father, Richard Brooks, Sr., of Petersburg, VA. Angela is survived by her mother, Rosa Brooks, of Petersburg, VA; children, Kevin Jr. (Beatrice). of Owings Mills, MD, Darrell, of Waldorf, MD, Wayne, of Alexandria, VA, and Keith (Shelita), of Lexington Park, MD; sisters, Shelsie (Carlton), of Petersburg, VA, Joyce, of Petersburg, VA, Gail, of Petersburg, VA and Christine, of Petersburg, VA; brothers, Richard Jr. (Meochia), of Huntsville, AL, Horace (Paulette), of Petersburg, VA, Wayne (Karen), of Petersburg, VA, four grandchildren, Panethia, Giselle, Kamden, Chloe and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Thursday, August 30, 2018 for visitation from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. On Friday, August 31, 2018, visitation at 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at First Missionary Baptist Church, 46370 Pegg Ln; Lexington Park, Maryland 20653. Interment to follow at Bethesda United Methodist Cemetery, Valley Lee, MD 20692.