Harry Dale Stone, 61

On Monday, August 27, 2018, Harry Dale Stone, loving father, passed away at age 61.

Harry was born June 2, 1957 to Dwight and Zelda Stone. Harry took over Stone’s General Insurance after his father’s death and owned the business over 42 years. Harry would often lament that he did not have the charisma his father had as a businessman, however, anyone who knew him knew how much he cared for his customers.

As the son of a reverend, Harry was an avid Christian and believed in helping others. Harry was an active member of the Gideons International in Lexington Park, MD. In his free time, Harry enjoyed visiting historical sites and collecting National Geographic Magazines.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Anna Fannon, his children Dale Stone, Amanda Ralston, Melanie Horner, Jennifer Larkan, and Brian Beasley, and his 5 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 3, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brian Shepard officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donates be made to Gideon’s International P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214-0800.