Helen Cecile Clarke, 85, of St. Inigoes, MD passed away on August 30, 2018. Born on August 5, 1933 in Annapolis, MD, she was the daughter of the late Regina Dorr Mueller and Mathias Mueller. Helen was the loving wife of Harry W. Clarke, whom she married on March 28, 1953 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church Ridge, MD. Helen is survived by her children; Kathleen Groat (Robert) of St. Inigoes, MD, Debra Lynn Huett of St. Inigoes, MD, Kenneth Clarke (Lorie) of St. Inigoes, MD, Stephen Clarke (Karen) of Gilbertsville, KY, Jennifer Clarke (Jack) of Evergreen, CO, 8 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. As well as siblings; Judy Raley, Loretta (Dee Dee) Orei, and Peggy Adam. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Mary Jean Smith, and Gerry Mueller.

Helen was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from St. Michael’s High School in 1950. She worked for the U.S. Government as an Electronics Technician for 20 years, retiring in 1993. Helen enjoyed sewing, puzzles, and playing cards.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 8:0 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 Pm in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 11:00 AM in St. Michael’s Catholic Church Ridge, MD with Father Peter Giovanoni officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Adam Clarke, Justin Clarke, Nathan Huett, Doug Clarke, Greg Snyder and Tom Lynch.