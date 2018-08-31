Alice Mae Landreth, 82, of California, MD (formerly of South Norfolk, VA and Herndon, VA) passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on October 13, 1935 in Norfolk, VA to the late William Oscar Hundley and Elizabeth Rich Hundley.

On March 30, 1957, Alice married her beloved high school sweetheart, Stanley Lee Landreth in South Norfolk, VA. Together they celebrated over 61 wonderful years of marriage. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and she enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her family. She supported her husband when he was stationed in Europe. She enjoyed attending concerts and listening to the Big Bands. She was an excellent cook and delicious baker, and was known for her tasty squash pudding and spaghetti. Other hobbies included making ceramics and flower gardening. She was a devoted member for many years with Herndon United Methodist Church.

In addition to her beloved husband, Alice is also survived by her children, Susan Seeger and her husband, Bob of Leonardtown, MD and Catherine Sullivan and her husband, John of Smithtown, NY; her grandchildren: Christopher Seeger, Cory Seeger and Liam Sullivan; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her siblings: Irene Wagner, David Hundley, Betty Ruth Tisdale, Dorothy Hundley, and Emily Smoak.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216 and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th. Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.

