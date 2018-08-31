Martin “Glenn” Sosbe, 74, of La Plata, passed away suddenly on August 24, 2018.

He was the son of the late Brown Sosbe and Gladys Tolliver Willett. He was born in Kentucky on November 22, 1943, later moving to La Plata. Glenn was employed in 1968 with the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative where he worked for 43 and a half years, retiring in 2011. He worked with Christmas in April for many years. Glenn owned and operated a firewood business from 1978 to 1985. Later, starting Twin Grills Catering Service with his wife Maddie. Glenn’s favorite thing was his annual trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Glenn loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed helping others.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years Marie Agnes “Maddie” Sosbe and granddaughter Kathy Keefer Fort.

He is survived by his daughters, Denise Herbert (Boh), Christy Gatton (Bryan), Maddie Clements (Eddie), and Anna Proctor (Gus); his brothers, Howard “Sonny” Goldey and Larry Brown Sosbe; his sister, Amanda “Karen” Lucas; his grandchildren, Gene & Matthew Herbert, Heidi Martin, Heather and Eddie Clements III, Mikey and Robbie Mann, and Colin Proctor; and his great grandchildren, Levi, Adelyn, Katheryne, Robert V, Luke, and Raylan.

Visitation on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM with a Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 11AM at St. Mary’s Newport Catholic Church, 11355 St. Mary’s Church Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622.

Interment to follow in the church cemetery.