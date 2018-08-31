Terence Reynolds “Terry” Brown, Sr., 80

Terence Reynolds “Terry” Brown, Sr., age 80, of Port Tobacco, MD, died August 28, 2018.

Terry grew up in Washington, D.C. but spent his summers in Long Branch, NJ with his lifelong friends, Pat and Raymond Sullivan. He graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School in 1955. Terry then attended and graduated from the University of Maryland. He later received a M.A. from the University of Central Michigan. Terry spent two years serving his country in the United States Army. In 1966, Terry met and married the love of his life, Mary Ellen. Soon after they were married, Terry and Mary Ellen began their love story in Bryans Road, MD. Terry began his 40+ year career as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative. In his spare time, Terry was a member of the Bryans Road Fire Department, where he was honored as a Life Member. Terry and Mary Ellen had three children, Terry, Mary Jane and Sean, and soon moved to La Plata, MD. While living in La Plata, Terry became an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Terry enjoyed meeting people and loved his politics. He had a warm smile and a gentle heart. For more than twenty years, Terry could be found every Saturday cheering on his children at swim meets and delivering his wife’s many beautiful cakes. Terry loved his family and was a proud father. In 1998, Terry and Mary Ellen moved to Port Tobacco, MD, where the family continued their faith at St. Catherine’s – McConchie. Terry loved the water and boating with his children. In 2005, Terry became a grandfather for the first time. Terry loved his grandchildren and rarely missed a swim meet, cheer competition or football game. He had a gleam in his eyes when his grandchildren would walk into the room. You could often find Terry driving his golf cart to the Marina with his grandchildren on board. Terry was a Dad and Pop Pop to many. He loved cheering on the Hawthorne Gators and had his own special chair next to the coaches.

Terry was son of the late William Alton Brown and the late Elizabeth Mary Reynolds Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, William Brown and one sister, Elizabeth “Nancy” Burnett.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Ellen McVeigh Brown; two sons, Terence R. Brown, Jr. (Jessica) and Sean M. Brown (Heather); one daughter, Mary Jane Brown Cupples (Gene); and six grandchildren, Kaeleigh, Clinton, Jaytee, Skylar, Kerstin and William.

Friends received on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 5-8pm, with Prayers at 7pm, at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 10am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will be private.

Memorials in Terry’s name are asked to St. Catherine’s Catholic Church – McConchie, 7865 Port Tobacco Road, Port Tobacco, MD 20677.