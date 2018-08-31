Raymond S. Smith, Sr., 76, of Owings, MD passed away August 30, 2018 at his residence. He was born May 6, 1942 in Washington, D.C. to Guy T. and Hazel J. (Herndon) Smith. He was raised in Camp Springs and attended Surrattsville High School. He worked as a laborer with John R. Whitman Construction, and after learning the carpenter trade worked as a carpenter and assistant superintendent with Prohaska Construction. Raymond and his brother Tommy also owned and operated S & W Construction, specializing in custom residential trim and finish wood work, and retired at the age of 62.

Raymond married Patricia Ann Ellis December 7, 1963, and they lived and raised their family in Friendly and Temple Hills, MD, and moved to Owings in their retirement in 2007. In his leisure time Raymond enjoyed playing golf, watching PGA golf and “Wheel of Fortune”, playing daily MD Lottery numbers, and dining at Mexico, Thursdays and steakhouse restaurants. He also enjoyed time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Pat in 2012, and by a sister Joyce Eudy and her husband “Mip”. He is survived by sons Raymond S. Smith, Jr. and wife Janie, and Dennis L. Smith, all of Owings; grandchildren Meagan and Shannon Smith, Dillon, MaryGrace and Olivia Smith, and Megan Hermosillo and Lauren Harbison; a brother Thomas L. Smith and wife Trudy of Port Charlotte, FL, a sister-in-law Barbara Smith; brothers-in-law Frederick Ellis and wife Debbie and Robert Winston (late wife Mary), and numerous nieces and nephews.