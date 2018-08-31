Joseph Robert “Joe” Ullman, 79

Joseph Robert “Joe” Ullman, age 79 of La Plata, Maryland, died August 29, 2018 at La Plata Genesis Center.

Joe was a Grocery Clerk and Meat Cutter for 30 years, having worked for Giant and A&P food stores. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He loved the outdoors, leather working, antiquing, and looking at old homes. He was a Redskins football fan and most of all loved being with the kids.

He was the son of Joseph Edward Ullman and Agnes Mae Adams Ullman. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Andy Ullman and his sisters, Ann Ullman and Linda Welch.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Theresa Simpson Ullman; his brothers, Jackie Ullman, Glen Ullman, and Mickey Ullman; his sisters, Anna Beale, Teresa Walls, Elaine Swan, Helena Garner, and Betty Huntt. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends received on Monday, September 10, 2018 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 10AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646, officiated by Father Larry Swink. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials in Joe’s name are asked to Humane Society of Charles County (PO Box 1015, Waldorf, Maryland 20604) or Hospice of Charles County (2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603).