Richard Pirkner “Dickie” Childs, 74, of Chesapeake Beach passed away July 9, 2018 at his residence. He was born October 21, 1943 in Washington, D.C. to James Bennett and Eleanor Atala (Pirkner) Childs. Dickie was raised in D.C. and graduated from Bladensburg High School. He married Reba Wheeler in 1967 and they lived in Silver Spring until moving to Chesapeake Beach in 2000. Dickie was employed as an electronic engineer for NASA Goddard Space Flight Center before becoming self-employed. In his leisure time Dickie enjoyed yard sales, collecting, cars, CB radio, and cigars.

Dickie is survived by his wife Reba W. Childs of Chesapeake Beach, grandchildren Haven Childs and Hendrix King, daughter in law Caley Childs King, son in law Brent King, sister in law Bonnie Shifflett, brothers Rudolf and Robert F. Childs, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sons Richard Bennett and Randy James Childs and brothers James, Daniel, Phillip, and Herbert Childs.