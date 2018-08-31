Charlotte Louise Alderson, 83, of Shady Side passed away August 31, 2018 at her residence. She was born July 21, 1935 in Washington, D.C., to William P. and Ruth (Sherry) Frank. Charlotte was primarily a homemaker and babysitter, watching over 100 kids. She was a member of the Annapolis Moose Lodge Chapter 661, St. James’ Parish and 7th District Rescue Squad. She was also a den mother for the Boy Scouts. In her leisure time she enjoyed reading Amish books, yard work, lighthouses and camping at Indian Acres.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Clyde William Alderson, Sr. and grandson Frank Alderson, Jr. She is survived by her sons Clyde W. “Billy” Alderson, Sr. of Millersville, Michael J. Alderson, Sr. and wife Sandy of Chester, MD, Frank Alderson, Sr. of Lothian and Mark Alderson, Sr. of Shady Side, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sister Peggy Catterton and brother Raymond Frank, both of Shady Side, and her beloved dog Rufus.