Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Artfest 2018

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, will present their annual juried art and music festival, Artsfest ’18, on September 15 & 16, from 10am to 5pm both days. The beautiful sculpture park provides a unique setting for this weekend extravaganza of the arts with more than 180 artist booths, more than 35 performers on four stages, creative fun for kids, artist demos, and great food and drink. Admission is $7 per person, free for members, and free for kids 11 and under. For detailed event information and to download a $2 off coupon, visit www.annmariegarden.org or call 410-326-4640. Avoid admission lines and pre-purchase a fast pass on the website as well.

Artsfest was first held in 1993 as a birthday celebration for Annmarie Garden’s namesake, Ann Marie Koenig. As a continuing annual tribute, Artsfest celebrates the visual and performing arts by bringing together the country’s most accomplished artists for a fabulous weekend extravaganza of the arts! At the center of the festival are more than 180 visual artists, many of whom will demonstrate during the event. Annmarie’s Clay Studio and Studio School will both be open during the festival for some creative hand-on fun. Artsfest also includes numerous opportunities for guests of all ages to enjoy interactive communal art activities. Artsfest ’18 reflects the mission of Annmarie Garden to connect people to art and nature, and the success of this popular festival helps to fund and support programming and events throughout the year at Annmarie.

Celebrating 25 years! For this special anniversary year, Artsfest ’18 will include a fabulous lineup of visual artists and performing artists, as well as a few new surprises. Browse and shop more and 180 artist booths – inside and outside. From seasoned favorites to exciting newcomers, artists will showcase work in jewelry, ceramics, drawing, fabrics, glass, graphics, metalwork, paintings, pastels, photography, printmaking, sculpture, wood, and mixed media. Guests will enjoy 35 bands performing on four stages. The Main Stage, located in the heart of the festival, will features an all-new lineup of performers including headliners The Eric Byrd Trio on Saturday and Charm City Junction on Sunday. The Council Ring, Creekside Patio, and Fairy Lolly stages will feature a wide variety of acoustic music, dance, art performances and more! With four stages, plus strolling entertainers, Artsfest offers a rich and exciting festival experience for all! A complete entertainment schedule can be found at www.annmariegarden.org. The entertainment is made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Those bringing kids to this 25th anniversary of Artsfest will find 25 ways to keep them engaged and entertained! From nature walks, to art experiences, games, face painting, fantastic photo opps, and more—young visitors will delight in the array of awesome activities! Don’t miss the Discovery Tent, where kids can make art inspired by our favorite artists. Stop in the artLAB to make a fairy house or gnome home. Run off excess energy in the Zany Zone and the Fairy Lolly, hunt for gems and fossils in the Fairy Grove mining sluice, and enjoy lawn games with the family at the Hungerford Patio. All ages will enjoy playing with clay in the Clay Studio and experimenting with watercolors in the Studio School. Check out the entertainment schedule to learn more about the children’s performers, including bubble magic with Marigold Bumbleroot, music-making with Wind Song –Mark Guiffrida, and face painting with Kreative Kharacters.

Visitors won’t go hungry at Artsfest with an amazing array of food and drink options, including wine and microbrews, smoothies, fresh squeezed lemonade, crab cake sandwiches, stuffed ham sandwiches, jambalaya, pulled pork, tabbouleh, ice cream, funnel cake, fried Oreos, kettle corn and much more! Most food vendors accept credit cards, but there will be an ATM at the festival.

Don’t miss Artsfest ’18, a 25th anniversary celebration with great shopping and artful activities at the beautiful Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland. Visit www.annmariegarden.org for detailed info, a complete entertainment schedule, and to download a $2 off coupon for admission. Print one coupon for each person in your group. Admission for adults is $7; children 11 & under FREE; AMG members are FREE. Please leave pets at home.

Artsfest ’18 Entertainment Schedule will have 35 performances on 4 stages – Plus, Strolling Musicians & Performing Artists!

On Saturday, September 15

On the Main Stage

11:00-11:45 Harried Americans, Americana variety

12:00-12:45 The Josh Riley Band, blues with a twist

1:00-1:45 The Sidleys, progressive rock & soul

2:00-2:45 Eric Byrd Trio, jazz, swing, blues, be-bop

3:00-3:45 Eric Byrd Trio, jazz, swing, blues, be-pop

4:00-4:45 Bootleggers, eclectic all-female band

Council Ring

10:30- 11:15 COSMIC Flute Choir, flute ensemble

11:30- 12:15 Folk Salad, folk, light rock, oldies, originals

12:30- 1:15 Justus Two, Americana

1:30- 2:15 Barb Bowen Trio, handmade classics, country swing

2:30-3:15 Patuxent Voices, women’s acapella group

3:30-4:15 Abigail Francisco School of Classical Ballet, ballet performances

Creekside Overlook

12:15 – 1:00 Steve Gellman, contemporary folk music

1:15 – 2:00 Robby Kidwell, country music

2:15 – 3:00 Marigold Bumbleroot, bubble magic

3:15 – 4:00 Rachel Martin Dance & Guests, dance across the world

On Sunday, September 16

Main Stage

11:00-11:45 California Ramblers, traditional bluegrass

12:00 -12:45 Charm City Junction, old-time roots, bluegrass

1:00-1:45 Charm City Junction, old-time roots, bluegrass

2:00-2:45 PBC Vocals, R&B, funk, hip-hop, amplified a capella

3:00-3:45 Shadowboxers, original Southern Maryland mix

4:00-4:45 Some Assembly, contra dance music

Council Ring

10:30 – 11:15 St. Clair Duo, light rock

11:30 – 12:15 Music with Susan & Ray, eclectic Americana

12:30 – 1:15 From Whence She Came, Quebecois fiddle duo

1:30 – 2:15 Tom Rohde, Brazilian choro, samba, & bossa nova

2:30- 3:15 Calvert Brass Consortium, variety brass group

3:30-4:15 Sax Appeal, saxophone quartet

Creekside Overlook

11:15 – 12:00 Nate Walbert, music variety

12:15 – 1:00 Spencer Joyce, acoustic pop

1:15 – 2:00 Two Old Guys with Guitars, eclectic folk-rock mix

2:15 – 3:00 Kathy O’Rourke, folk, country, blues mix

3:15 – 4:00 Yellow Tie Guy, alternative rock

Joel Tuminaro, hand pan Saturday & Sunday, 10:00 – 5:00

Wind Song – Mark Giuffrida, healing sounds Saturday & Sunday,,11:30 – 4:00

Marigold Bumbleroot, bubble magic Saturday 1:00 – 4:00

Big Biz Entertainment, stiltwalker/ mime/ living statue Saturday & Sunday, 11:00 – 3:00

About Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center (AMG) is located in scenic Solomons, Maryland, on St. John’s Creek. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest, past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. AMG presents a variety of award-winning special events, gallery shows, and engaging public art programs. AMG’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty. Annmarie Garden is conveniently located just off Route 2/4, on Dowell Road in Solomons, Maryland. The Sculpture Garden is open daily 9am-5pm; the Murray Arts Building is open daily 10am-5pm daily, and the Gift Shop is open daily Noon-5pm. To learn more, visit www.annmariegarden.org.

Directions to Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center

From Washington DC (about a 60-minute drive): take Route 4 South to Capital Beltway Exit 11 (to Prince Frederick). Continue on 4 South, following signs to Solomons. Left on Dowell Road at Hilton Garden Inn. Annmarie is less than 1/4 mile on left. From Baltimore (Beltway I-695): take I-97 (Annapolis) to Route 301 South (Bowie). Continue on 301 to Route 4 and follow signs to Solomons. Left on Dowell Road at Hilton Garden Inn. Annmarie is less than 1/4 mile on left. From Annapolis: follow Route 2 South towards Prince Frederick/Solomons. Left (South) onto Route 2/4 at Sunderland light. Left on Dowell Road at Hilton Garden Inn. Annmarie is less than 1/4 mile on left. If using GPS, address is 13470 Dowell Road, Dowell, MD, 20629.