UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Make Arrest in Fastop Armed Robbery

UPDATE 9/7/2018: Since August 31, 2018 the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau has followed up on numerous citizen tips regarding the armed robbery which occurred at the Fastop located in Dunkirk.

Detectives were able to also utilize license plate readers to narrow down the suspect vehicle and identify the possible suspects.

On September 6, 2018 the Criminal Investigation Bureau along with the Prince George’s County Police Department located the two suspects responsible for the offense in Brandywine, Maryland.

Both suspects were subsequently arrested. They are Roger Stirling Kelly Jr., 21, of Brandywine and Cidney Breanna Jones, 22, of Upper Marlboro.

Both are currently being held at the Calvert County Detention Center.

UPDATE: New photos have been added. Calvert Sheriff’s Detectives are actively working this case.

If anyone has any further information they are asked to contact Detective Mike Mudd at 410-535-1600 ext. 2469 or Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov

9/1/2018: On Friday, August 31, 2018 at approximately 9:35 p.m., Deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Fastop Convenience Store located at 9880 Southern Maryland Blvd in Dunkirk, for the report of an armed robbery of the establishment.

The clerk reported to responding deputies that he was closing out the lottery register when a white male wearing a black mask ran into the store brandishing a handgun. The suspect jumped the counter and then grabbed the money from the register drawer. The suspect jumped back over the counter and subsequently discharged his handgun in the direction of the wall behind the counter. The clerk was not hurt during the confrontation.

Detectives from the Calvert County Criminal Investigations Bureau arrived on the scene and assumed the investigation. The scene was processed and numerous items of evidence were recovered. A review of the surveillance footage revealed a description of the suspect. The suspect is described as a thin, white male wearing tan cargo pants, grey New Balance sneakers, and a black tee shirt. The suspect was possibly between 18 and 30 years of age. The suspect wore a black mask covering half of his face and was not wearing gloves. The suspect has a tattoo on his right forearm. It was confirmed that the suspect fled the area in a vehicle.

