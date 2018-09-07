UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Make Arrest in Fastop Armed Robbery

September 7, 2018
Roger Stirling Kelly Jr., 21, of Brandywine and Cidney Breanna Jones, 22, of Upper Marlboro.

Roger Stirling Kelly Jr., 21, of Brandywine and Cidney Breanna Jones, 22, of Upper Marlboro.

UPDATE 9/7/2018: Since August 31, 2018 the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau has followed up on numerous citizen tips regarding the armed robbery which occurred at the Fastop located in Dunkirk.

Detectives were able to also utilize license plate readers to narrow down the suspect vehicle and identify the possible suspects.

On September 6, 2018 the Criminal Investigation Bureau along with the Prince George’s County Police Department located the two suspects responsible for the offense in Brandywine, Maryland.

Both suspects were subsequently arrested. They are Roger Stirling Kelly Jr., 21, of Brandywine and Cidney Breanna Jones, 22, of Upper Marlboro.

Both are currently being held at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Roger Stirling Kelly Jr., 21, of Brandywine

Roger Stirling Kelly Jr., 21, of Brandywine

Cidney Breanna Jones, 22, of Upper Marlboro

Cidney Breanna Jones, 22, of Upper Marlboro

UPDATE: New photos have been added. Calvert Sheriff’s Detectives are actively working this case.

If anyone has any further information they are asked to contact Detective Mike Mudd at 410-535-1600 ext. 2469 or Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov

9/1/2018: On Friday, August 31, 2018 at approximately 9:35 p.m., Deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Fastop Convenience Store located at 9880 Southern Maryland Blvd in Dunkirk, for the report of an armed robbery of the establishment.

The clerk reported to responding deputies that he was closing out the lottery register when a white male wearing a black mask ran into the store brandishing a handgun. The suspect jumped the counter and then grabbed the money from the register drawer. The suspect jumped back over the counter and subsequently discharged his handgun in the direction of the wall behind the counter. The clerk was not hurt during the confrontation.

Detectives from the Calvert County Criminal Investigations Bureau arrived on the scene and assumed the investigation. The scene was processed and numerous items of evidence were recovered. A review of the surveillance footage revealed a description of the suspect. The suspect is described as a thin, white male wearing tan cargo pants, grey New Balance sneakers, and a black tee shirt. The suspect was possibly between 18 and 30 years of age. The suspect wore a black mask covering half of his face and was not wearing gloves. The suspect has a tattoo on his right forearm. It was confirmed that the suspect fled the area in a vehicle.

Calvert Sheriff’s Detectives are actively working this case. If anyone has any further information they are asked to contact Detective Mike Mudd at 410-535-1600 ext. 2469 or Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov


This entry was posted on September 7, 2018 at 11:42 am and is filed under All News, Calvert County Crime Solvers, Calvert News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

32 Responses to UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Make Arrest in Fastop Armed Robbery

  1. Joe Swanson on September 1, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Why was this not on live P. D.?!

    Reply
    • Glen Quagmire on September 4, 2018 at 7:45 am

      Several reasons, the first reason wouold be that LivePD doesnt follow Calvery police anymore, and havent for the last 8 or so months. The second, would be that they were running “re-runs” when this happened.

      Reply
  2. helpmecuzz on September 1, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Drug addicted pos loser

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on September 1, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Shouldn’t be that hard to identify him.c’non Calvert detectives you got this!

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on September 2, 2018 at 9:06 am

    What a loser POS.

    Reply
  5. Malcolm X on September 2, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Too bad the shopkeepr didn’t have a 12 gauge or .45 and put this piece of trash where he belonged.

    Reply
  6. Everybody's a critic on September 2, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    His stance and grip kind of suck.

    I’d expect more from a meth head.

    Reply
    • John on September 5, 2018 at 11:38 pm

      And ZERO trigger discipline

      Reply
    • John on September 6, 2018 at 5:26 am

      He has poor trigger discipline as well

      Reply
  7. Anonymous #13 on September 2, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Why don’t these stores have their cameras aimed at shoulder level instead of looking down on the top of their heads? This surveillance camera is much better than most but it needs to be aimed lower. Hope they find the POS that did this.

    Reply
    • Boom chicka wow wow on September 4, 2018 at 7:47 am

      I dont think it needs to be aimed differently, you are suggesting that the camera be installed in a different location. Where the camera is now, most likely the ceiling, it is “aimed” exactly where it needs to be aimed.

      Reply
  8. Anonymous on September 3, 2018 at 11:47 am

    He must have gotten tired of waiting on those coal mining jobs #MAGA

    Reply
    • matrix' special "friend" on September 4, 2018 at 7:32 am

      hi matrix how are those run-on sentences and lack of punctuation working out for you im glad you still hating on the trumptards bye

      Reply
    • Der on September 4, 2018 at 7:49 am

      Yeah, he should just move to Cali and go scoop feces off the sidewalk of that liberal cesspool. Cant wait until all of America deteriorates back to the 1700s again, before such things as indoor plumbing were available

      Reply
  9. Anonymous on September 4, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    He’s white

    Reply
    • Anonymous on September 5, 2018 at 9:43 am

      With a black heart.

      Reply
    • Cracker on September 7, 2018 at 10:11 am

      I’m as surprised as you are.

      Reply
  10. TellItLikeItIs on September 5, 2018 at 8:27 am

    THIS IS CULTURAL APPROPRIATION AT ITS FINEST!!!

    (hopefully Somdnewsnet will post this. They didn’t the first time it was submitted)

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on September 5, 2018 at 9:42 am

    And you are ‘RACIST’…

    Reply
    • Jim on September 5, 2018 at 6:27 pm

      We all are to different degrees.

      Reply
  12. Anonymous on September 5, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I am sure they will find him thanks to that nasty looking amateur ink on his arm. I guarantee he has a felony on the books some ware, all they have to do is search the database and match the loser to the tattoo.

    Reply
    • truthteller on September 5, 2018 at 1:52 pm

      ware? LOL seriously?…seriously?….good lord.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on September 6, 2018 at 11:41 am

        Are you that bored or just that anal?

        Reply
    • Adam 12 on September 7, 2018 at 11:43 am

      Dude, the sheriff’s office is hiring. Apply and show em’ how it’s done!

      Reply
  13. The Gott Company on September 5, 2018 at 11:00 am

    On behalf of everyone at The Gott Company, we would like to thank the authorities for their assistance as they continue to gather information, as well as our community for the concern and support they have shown regarding the robbery at our Dunkirk Fastop Location. The safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our number one priority. The crime is currently under investigation, and we would like to report no one was hurt and the clerk is doing fine. If anyone has any further information, they are asked to contact Det. Mike Mudd at 410-535-1600, ext. 2469, or Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov.

    Reply
  14. N Forer on September 5, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    TATTOOS BIG-TIME GIVEAWAY… Should catch him pretty quick….

    Reply
  15. Anonymous on September 5, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    The dumbass wasnt even smart enough to cover his tattoo he will be caught and you can tell he has absoloutely zero firearms training with his finger on the trigger the entire time.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on September 6, 2018 at 5:14 am

      And considering it’s a 1911 ( Which is single action.) and the hammer is down, nothing is going to happen if he pulls that trigger anyway. I doubt he had the smarts to chamber a round and lower the hammer either judging by his rookie mistake of leaving his jailhouse tats uncovered.

      Reply
  16. Anonymous on September 6, 2018 at 6:31 am

    Tattoo with little arms, ooooooof.

    Reply
  17. Cbarth on September 6, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Parents found out hes a heroin addict and cut him off of his “allowance”. Dopesick he was desperate and stole pops gun. Drove a mile or two to Fastop from his 3500sqft minimansion. Too stupid to cover his tat! Lol! Bet he’s sweating hard in parents basement!

    Reply
  18. Playerplayed on September 7, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Way to go

    Reply
  19. Cameron on September 7, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Wow. I worked with this guy a month or so ago and he seemed pretty normal to me. Just your average guy

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.