Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Southern Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into a Prince George’s County crash early this morning that took the life of a pedestrian.

The victim is identified as Jordan C. Barber, 26, of Upper Marlboro, Md. He was pronounced dead at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center where he was taken after being struck.

The driver of the vehicle involved is identified as Melanie R. Middleton, 30, of Waldorf, Md. She was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla. She reported no injuries following the crash.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. today, Maryland State Police from the Forestville Barrack responded to a call reporting a pedestrian struck on southbound Branch Avenue, north of Woodyard Road. Troopers responded and found the victim lying near the shoulder. The striking vehicle and driver remained at the scene. County EMS personnel responded and transported the injured victim to the hospital.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was a passenger in a car driven by a relative. When they stopped at a traffic light near the scene, the victim got out of the vehicle and his relative drove further down the road so traffic would not be impeded.

The preliminary investigation indicates that moments later, the victim was walking in travel lane two of Branch Avenue, when he was struck by the southbound car driven by Middleton. Troopers found no indication that the driver was impaired by alcohol or drugs. Her vehicle was towed to the Forestville Barrack for further investigation.

No charges have been filed. Upon completion of the investigation, troopers will review the case with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges are warranted.

The investigation is continuing.

