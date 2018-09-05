No Driver Found at Scene of Vehicle into Utility Pole in Park Hall

September 5, 2018

On Sunday, September 2, 2018, at approximately 3:25 a.m., police responded to the area of The Green Door, on Point Lookout Road, in Park Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Police arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole with the pole snapped in half.

The Accident was called in by a SMECO employee, and no one was found in or around the vehicle.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.


