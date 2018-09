On Sunday, September 2, 2018, at approximately 6:40 p.m., firefighters and emergency personnel responded to 39210 Syringa Court and Birch Manor Circle, in Mechanicsville fore the reported vehicle fire.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene to find a mini-van in the driveway with fire showing from the engine compartment.

Crews operated on scene for approximately 30 minutes.