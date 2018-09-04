VIDEO- Intoxicated Lexington Park Man Arrested After Motor Vehicle Accident in Great Mills

September 4, 2018
Duncan J MacPherson, 60, of Lexington Park

On Monday, September 3, 2018, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Great Mills Road and Point Lookout Road, in Great Mills.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find an older model Dodge Ram pick-up truck and a Chevrolet passenger vehicle involved in a rear-end style collision.

One of the two occupants from the passenger vehicle was transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the Dodge truck, identified as Duncan J MacPherson, 60, of Lexington Park, was arrested at the scene by Trooper Manning, from the Maryland State Police.

MacPherson was charged with the following

  • FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • NEGLIGENT DRIVING
  • DRIVING VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY DRUGS,DRUGS OR ALCOHOL CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY



