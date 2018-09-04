VIDEO- Intoxicated Lexington Park Man Arrested After Motor Vehicle Accident in Great Mills

On Monday, September 3, 2018, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Great Mills Road and Point Lookout Road, in Great Mills.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find an older model Dodge Ram pick-up truck and a Chevrolet passenger vehicle involved in a rear-end style collision.

One of the two occupants from the passenger vehicle was transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the Dodge truck, identified as Duncan J MacPherson, 60, of Lexington Park, was arrested at the scene by Trooper Manning, from the Maryland State Police.

MacPherson was charged with the following

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

DRIVING VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE

DRIVING VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY DRUGS,DRUGS OR ALCOHOL CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY