Two Men Face Criminal Charges for Abandoning Boat in Patuxent River

On August 21, 2018 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Officer David Helterbran and Sgt. Tim Kraemer of the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded on the Patuxent River north of the West Basin, in St. Mary’s County for a report of a sunken vessel.

Upon their arrival they located a 108 foot vessel sunken and in an obvious state of disrepair. The vessel was anchored and the stern was completely submerged and sitting on the bottom in 12 feet of water. The vessel was resting on the bottom and could not move with wind or tides. This created a hazard to navigation on the waters of the State.

By searching the hull identification number it was learned that the vessel is owned and controlled by two individuals who were identified as Ronald Philip Ferry, 63 of Aldie, Virginia, and Jared David Kaplan Russell, 33, of Takoma Park.

A criminal summons was issued for both Ferry and Russell for abandoning a vessel on the waters of the state and littering over 500 pounds.

Photos courtesy of Brian Collis and the Southern Maryland Sailing Association Facebook Page.

