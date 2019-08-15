UPDATE: Great Mills Man Sentenced to 50 Years After Armed Robbery and Assault

UPDATE 8/15/2019: Wayne Aloysius Jordan, Jr., 29, of Great Mills, was sentenced to a total of 71 years, suspended down to 50 years of active incarceration in prison.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz thanks Detective Austin Schultz and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case.

A St. Mary’s County Jury found the Defendant guilty of all nine counts in April of this year. The Defendant received 60 years, suspended to 39 years of active incarceration in prison for his part in a September 1, 2018 armed robbery in Lexington Park.

He received an additional 11 years in prison for violations of probation that were ordered to run consecutive to his armed robbery sentence.

Justin Antoine Parker, 28, whose current address is listed as the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, in Leonardtown was arrested on September 6, 2018. Parker is charged with armed robbery, three counts each of assault first degree, three counts each of assault-sec degree, use of a firearm during a felony or violent crime and illegally possessing a handgun.

Parker was located in the rear passenger seat of the Chrysler Pacifica when Barnes and Jordan were arrested. Park resembled the description given by the victims of the third subject involved in the armed robbery.

9/4/2018: On Saturday, September 1, 2018, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building on Valley Court, in Lexington Park for the report of an armed robbery.

Three victims, two males and female told police they were standing outside the building, when they were approached by two African American males they did not know. The victims were able to describe both males as having dread lock hair, specifically one had blonde dreadlocks while the other had black. After a brief verbal exchange with the victims, one of the unknown males (with the black dread locks) produced a black handgun. Upon producing the handgun, the unknown male began ordering the victims to provide him with what they had. The male in possession of the handgun proceeded to strike one of the male victims in the face with his fist, eventually, the other male and female victims were able to flee the scene on foot. As the two victims ran from the scene, they overheard the other victim tell the unknown males he only had $5 in cash and his cell phone. The unknown males then proceeded to physically assault the victim and steal his money and cell phone.

Police were able to use a cell phone tracking application on victim’s cell phone and discovered it was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road in moving vehicle. Eventually, the tracking application showed the cell phone stopped moving in the area of South Hampton Drive, in Lexington Park. Officers quickly responded to the area and observed a Chrysler Pacifica parked in front of 47443 South Hampton Drive. Officers physically observed an African American male walking away from the front driver’s side of the vehicle and quickly enter into a residence despite being ordered by officers to stop. Additionally, another African American male with black dreadlocks was seen exiting the front passenger seat of the vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit officers detained the male, who was later identified as Jonathan M Barnes, 26, of Lexington Park. As Deputy P. Henry was placing Barnes in a patrol vehicle, Barnes struck the officer with his knee, causing injury to his nose.

Deputies made contact with the homeowner of the residence that the first suspect entered, and she gave them permission to enter her residence and search for the unknown male. Police were able to locate Wayne Aloysius Jordan, 28, of Great Mills, hiding underneath a bed. Located within close proximity to Jordan was a crumbled $5 bill and dark hooded sweatshirt. Jordan was detained without incident

Located within plain view of the vehicle the defendants were seen exiting was a black semi-automatic handgun. The stolen cell phone could also be heard ringing from within the vehicle when it was called by officers.

Jordan and Barns were both arrested and charged with the following:

armed robbery

three counts each of assault first degree

three counts each of assault-sec degree

use of a firearm during a felony or violent crime

illegally possessing a handgun

Barns also faces an additional charge for assaulting a deputy.

