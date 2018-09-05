VIDEO: Tractor Trailer Fire Reported at California Furniture Store

On Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at approximately 10:10 a.m., emergency personnel responded to the Baldwin Design Group at 23306 Three Notch Road, in California for a reported semi-truck crash into a telephone pole.

Crews arrived on scene to find a tractor trailer delivering furniture had struck a utility line. One utility pole was snapped in half at the scene, and two other poles down the line were broken.

The driver of the truck was able to disconnect from the trailer prior to the arrival of first responders.

The trailer was smoking from the roof as firefighters awaited for SMECO to arrive and discharge any live lines.

Firefighters from Hollywood and Bay District worked to extinguish the fire after the trailer was opened.