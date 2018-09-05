St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office August Juvenile Arrests

A 17-year-old male of Mechanicsville was arrested for Second-Degree Assault on Aug. 14, 2018.

A 15-year-old male of Lexington Park was arrested on Aug. 14, 2018 for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 at the Lexington Park Library.

A 16-year-old male of Mechanicsville was arrested on Aug. 17, 2018 for Second-Degree Assault in the lobby of the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

A 12-year-old female of St. Inigoes was arrested on Aug. 18, 2018 for Second-Degree Assault.

A 17-year-old male of Mechanicsville and a 17-year-old male of Charlotte Hall were arrested on Aug. 21, 2018 for Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000 at Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen on June 24, 2018.

A 15-year-old male of St. Inigoes was arrested on Aug. 23, 2018 for Second-Degree Assault.

A 12-year-old male of Mechanicsville was arrested on Aug. 24, 2018 for Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 (jewelry).

A 13-year-old male of Lexington Park was arrested on Aug. 30, 2018 for Theft: $100 to $1,500 at the Lexington Park Library.