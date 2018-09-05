Wanted Bryans Road Man Arrested for Drugs and Theft After Traffic Stop in Waldorf

September 5, 2018
Terrell Derico Butler, 36, of Bryans Road

On Thursday, August 30, 2018, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Trooper M. Foster from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack was working a stationary speed enforcement assignment in the area of Mattawoman Beantown Road, south of Shlagel Road, in Waldorf.

Trooper Foster observed a GMC Yukon exceeding the posted maximum speed limit of 45 mph. Trooper Foster initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Terrell Derico Butler, 36, of Bryans Road.

A check revealed the registration on the vehicle was suspended, and Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office had an open warrant for Butler for violating a protective order. A search incident to the arrest revealed a plastic bag containing suspected Marijuana. Butler requested that his phone and wallet be retrieved from the vehicle. Trooper Foster retrieved the phone and located two wallets. Trooper Foster retrieved Butler’s license from one wallet and discovered credit cards and other cards belonging to Natarsha Renee Haskins and Farhan Ali M. Alanazi.

Butler was transported to Charles County Detention Center for further processing. During the secondary search of Butler at the detention center, a bag fell out from Butler’s crotch onto the ground. A Correctional Officer opened the bag and discovered one glass vial containing suspected PCP.

Butler was charged with the following:

  • Traffic Violation:
    • Exceeding the posted maximum speed limit: 63 mph in a posted 45 mph zone
    • Driving vehicle on highway with suspended registration
  • Criminal Offenses:
    • Theft less than $100.00
    • Credit Card: Steal another(s)
    • CDS: Possess-not Marijuana (PCP)
    • Possession of Contraband in a place of confinement
    • Poss/Rec CDS in place of confinement.

