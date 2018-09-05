St. Mary’s County Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

On August 27, 2018, at approximately 3:20 a.m. Deputy First Class McClure responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault.

Investigation determined Niko Tristan Jones, 35 of no fixed address, had picked up the victim, and drove the victim to a separate location. Jones then retrieved an object from the center console of the vehicle, and began to assault the victim.

The victim was strangled, punched, and bitten by Jones. The victim was ultimately able to escape from the vehicle, at which time the victim advised Jones then tried to strike the victim with his vehicle. The victim fled into a wooded area, and Jones left the scene. A warrant was obtained for Jones’ arrest; Jones was located and charged with the following:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Jones is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact DFC. Dustin McClure at (301) 475-4200 extension * 8038 or by email at Dustin.McClure@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment

