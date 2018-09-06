Agnes Cecelia Holley entered eternal rest on September 2, 2018 at the St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, Md. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 11, 1921 to the late Lee Herbert and Mary Thomas.

Agnes was affectionately known to her family and friends as “Grandma”. She enjoyed family gatherings, bingo, music and dancing.

Agnes leaves to cherish her fond memories to her brother Augustus “Gussie” Herbert; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Herbert; nieces, Shirley Hebb, Mary Bannister, Agnes Bannister, Pamela Herbert, Mary Margaret Herbert, Agnes Cecelia Herbert; nephews, Joseph Nelson, Francis Nelson, Raymond Herbert, Joseph Herbert, Michael Herbert, Patrick Herbert, Jerome Herbert, Lionel Herbert, Paul Herbert, Robert Herbert, McKinley Herbert and a host of other relatives and friends.

Agnes was preceded in death by her husband Frank Holley, parents Lee and Mary Herbert, sister Edith Nelson, brothers Enoch Herbert, Edward Herbert and Henry Hall.

Agnes love and spirituality will continue to live in the hearts of those who knew her.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Andrew Royals at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made St. Mary’s Nursing Center, 21585 Peabody Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.