Dolores Keefer Farr, 86, of Chaptico, MD passed away on August 31, 2018 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. Dolores was born to the late Paul Arthur Keefer and Ethel Marie Mayhew on July 12, 1932 in Washington, DC. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church where she once taught Sunday School. In earlier years, Dolores was a member of the Sweet Adelines and an avid fisherman who used to tie her own flies and who once landed a 63-lb red drum while 7-months pregnant. She also enjoyed model building, art, bird watching, cooking and Turner Classic Movies. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a draftsman for the C & P Telephone Company.

Dolores was married on November 28, 1960 and is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, McLeod Harvey Farr. She is also survived by her sons, Michael McLeod Farr (Stefanie) of Cannon Falls, MN, Robert Arthur Farr (Ronald) of Alexandria, VA; daughters, Beverly Elizabeth Boluda (Miguel) of Bowie, MD, Janice Roberta Torpey of Schwenksville, PA, Catherine Anne Lippert (Richard) of St. Leonard, MD; and ten grandchildren, Amy, Sarah, Chris, Miguel, Jenna, Emily, Melanie, Brian, Ricky and Celia.

Family will receive friends for Dolores’ Life Celebration on Thursday, September 6th from 5pm to 8pm with Prayers at 7pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Services will be Friday, September 7th at 11am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall. Interment will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, on Monday, September 10th at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Hungry Team, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, MD, 20659.

