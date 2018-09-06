John Francis “Johnny” Adams, 74, of Waldorf, MD passed away at home after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday, August 31, 2018.

John was born on July 13, 1944 to the late William Walter Adams and Zella “Libby” Hungerford Adams, in Washington, DC.

John was a gearhead. From the time he was old enough to hold a wrench until weeks before his death, his passion was high performance at its best. He was a well-known Exxon Dealer in southern Maryland for many years. He enjoyed auto racing, motorcycles, playing pool, old movies and milkshakes.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his brothers, Bob Adams and Bill Adams; and his sister, Betty Nordaas. He is survived by his children, Billy Adams of Great Mills, MD; Cheree Adams of California, MD; Eddie Adams and daughter-in-law, Holly Adams of Lexington Park, MD; their mother and his life mate, Winnie Adams of Great Mills, MD; his brother, Thomas “Hotsey” Adams and sister-in-law, Shirley Adams of Oxon Hill, MD; his sister-in-law, Starla Adams of Mooresville, NC; his grandchildren, Kayla Adams, Kassidy Adams, Savannah Adams, and Phillip Buckler, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for John’s Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, September 7th from 5-8 pm, with a Service of Remembrance at 7 pm, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, September 8th, at 10 am. Interment will follow at 11:30 am at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Pallbearers will be Eddie Adams, Billy Adams, Bart Pulliam, Steve Martin, Lyman Cox, and Larry Cox. Honorary pallbearer will be David Cox.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

