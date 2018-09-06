Kimberly Jeane Bundrick, 48, of Great Mills, MD passed away at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital on Tuesday, August 29, 2018.

Kimberly was born on November 19, 1969 to Marilyn Eulene Laubach and the late Eugene Carl Laubach in Erving, Texas.

Kimberly was a substitute teacher for St Marys County Public Schools. She enjoyed collecting Disney, scrapbooking, jewelry crafting, and watching gameshow network.

Kimberly is survived by her husband, Christopher Robin Bundrick of Great Mills, MD; Sons Christopher Allen Bundrick and James Tyler Bundrick of Great Mills, MD. Mother, Marilyn Eulene Laubach of Oklahoma City, OK, Sister, Christy Lodrigues of Orlando, FL, and her brother Joseph Laubach of Hattiesburg, MS. As well as nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for Kimberly’s Life Celebration Visitation on Tuesday, 4 September 2018 from 5-8 pm, with prayers at 7 pm, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com