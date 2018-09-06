Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Locating Suspect in Assault Case

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Stanley Jerome Hatton, 40, of Marbury, who is wanted for assaulting a female acquaintance with a knife.

A warrant is on file charging Hatton with first-degree assault in connection with that case. Hatton also has two open warrants: one for a domestic-related assault and the other for failure to appear in court for a child support violation.

Hatton is 5’6”, 150 pounds, and has multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Hatton’s arrest.

